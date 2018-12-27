Trump Has ‘Powerful Moment’ with Soldier Who Came Back to the Military Because of Him

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders shared a “powerful moment” that took place during President Donald Trump’s surprise visit to troops in Iraq.

“Powerful moment – Member of United States Army told the President he came back into the military because of him,” Sanders wrote on Twitter.

She added that Trump then turned to the soldier and said, “And I am here because of you.”

Sanders said that she met with the soldier afterward were he gave her a patch from his arm.

“Incredible,” she added.

Powerful moment – Member of United States Army told the President he came back into the military because of him. And President Trump responded, “And I am here because of you.” I met him after and he gave me the patch from his arm. Incredible. #TrumpTroopsVisit pic.twitter.com/WmQf3b2K8X — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 26, 2018

The Washington Examiner reported that while the interaction took place inside the dining hall of the base, Trump relayed to Sanders what the soldier had told him.

The President and first lady made the unannounced trip on Christmas night where he spoke to troops and posed for selfies with the troops for nearly three hours.

Sanders said that during his visit, he also spoke to military leaders and thanked them “for their service, their success, and their sacrifice,” and wished them Merry Christmas.

President Trump and the First Lady traveled to Iraq late on Christmas night to visit with our troops and Senior Military leadership to thank them for their service, their success, and their sacrifice and to wish them a Merry Christmas. pic.twitter.com/s2hntnRwpw — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 26, 2018

🚨MOMENTS AGO: President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania visiting troops at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq… pic.twitter.com/ZUPNZdbJ6w — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) December 26, 2018

The President also took the time to address the recent decision to withdraw troops from Syria.

Greeted with chants of “USA! USA!,” he told the troops, “We’re no longer the suckers, folks.”

“We’re respected again as a nation,” he added.

Wearing an olive green bomber style jacket, the president continued saying that the ultimate goal of being in Syria was to “strip ISIS of its military strongholds.”

“We’ll be watching ISIS very closely,” Trump continued. “We’ll be watching them very, very closely, the remnants of ISIS.”

