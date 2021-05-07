Former President Donald Trump applauded the “great patriots” who successfully pushed for a full election audit in Windham, New Hampshire, after a hand recount found a significant discrepancy in the number of votes Republican candidates should have received in November’s election.

“Congratulations to the great Patriots of Windham, New Hampshire for their incredible fight to seek out the truth on the massive Election Fraud which took place in New Hampshire and the 2020 Presidential Election,” Trump said in a Thursday statement.

“The spirit for transparency and justice is being displayed all over the Country by media outlets which do not represent Fake News,” he added. “People are watching in droves as these Patriots work tirelessly to reveal the real facts of the most tainted and corrupt Election in American history.

“Congratulations Windham — look forward to seeing the results.”

WINDHAM, NH! 🚨 President Donald J Trump released a statement regarding the Windham NH election audit about to take place. I’ll be covering it on the ground for @RealAmVoice so be sure to watch RAV! #nhpolitics pic.twitter.com/DnFhFQCSU8 — Heather Mullins – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) (@TalkMullins) May 6, 2021

The New Hampshire secretary of state’s office released a statement earlier this year explaining the circumstances that led to the audit following a hand recount of state representatives’ races in Rockingham County.

“Democratic state representative candidate Kristi St. Laurent requested a recount after losing her race by 24 votes. The results of the recount showed the four republican candidates each gaining approximately 300 votes and St. Laurent losing 99 votes,” the statement read.

“The nearly 400 vote difference is a large discrepancy, and we would all like to know what happened. While the paper work and procedures related to the election night results and the recount are still under review, an explanation of what may have occurred is not obvious,” the statement added.

“A great deal of the speculation about the difference in vote totals centers around the AccuVote ballot counting devices used in New Hampshire elections,” the secretary of state’s office noted.

The “intellectual property rights” of the AccuVote devices are owned by Dominion Voting Systems, according to the statement.

Counts generated by Dominion machines in Georgia and Michigan were found to be inaccurate by thousands of votes in some instances (whether by human error or otherwise) when hand recounts were conducted.

The New Hampshire secretary of state’s office said that sixteen recounts were held after the 2020 election.

“The recounts involved approximately 168,000 ballots representing more than 22 percent of the ballots cast in the 2020 General Election. The Windham state representative district was the only recount with a discrepancy outside of what one would expect to see from a machine count town.”

The statement did not specify how many of these ballots were originally tabulated using the AccuVote devices.

Last month, Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill authorizing the audit in Rockingham County.

News : Governor Chris Sununu Signs SB 43 : https://t.co/yVPHWMZpuL — NHgov (@NHgov) April 12, 2021

The New Hampshire Union Leader reported Wednesday that the audit team will include Finnish computer scientist Harri Hursti of Nordic Innovation Labs and Mark Lindeman of the election technology policy group Verified Voting.

Hursti is a star of the HBO documentary “Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections,” released in the spring of 2020.

Most of the politicians who appear in the film are Democrats, including Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Ron Wyden of Oregon, but GOP Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma is also featured.

Hursti explained in an April 2020 interview with The Western Journal that voting machines do not have to be connected to the internet to be vulnerable to tampering.

About 500 people showed up at a meeting of audit officials on Monday night to urge Lindeman’s removal from the audit team, the Union Leader reported.

Lindeman signed a letter objecting to the election audit taking place in Maricopa County, Arizona. Representatives from the liberal Carter Center and Brennan Center for Justice also signed the letter.

The audit board ultimately chose to stick with Lindeman. The deadline for the completion of the New Hampshire audit is May 27.

