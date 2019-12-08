Trump Praises Salvation Army Following LGBT Backlash: 'An Inspiration to Us All'

President Donald Trump on Thursday delivered heartfelt remarks at the annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony regarding the true meaning and magnitude of Christmas so often overlooked in modern American culture.

Recounting the Biblical story of the birth of Jesus Christ and the journey of the Three Wise Men to Bethlehem, the president issued a stark reminder of the spiritual salvation, “generosity and grace” celebrated so dearly by Christians at this time of year.

And, according to The Daily Wire, Trump did not stop there, boldly lauding Christian charitable efforts — namely those of the Salvation Army — as both a reflection of Christ-like generosity and an “inspiration to us all.”

“Joining us today are David and Sharron Hudson of the Salvation Army,” Trump said. “Each year, through their Angel Tree program, the Salvation Army brings new gifts to more than 600,000 children.”

TRENDING: Schiff's Proof of 'Coordination' Has an Embarrassingly Obvious Flaw

“David and Sharron are an inspiration to us all,” the president added. “David and Sharron, thank you very much for being with us. Thank you.”

These high praises for the Salvation Army are even more commendable in light of current events — coming on the heels of a rapid influx in baseless, sometimes downright hateful, attacks on the organization from the LGBT outrage mob.

Over the last few months, fast-food giant Chick-fil-A has taken a beating from the social justice left as a result of its donations to the charitable organization — which members of the gay community have on numerous occasions tarred as bigoted and hateful due to pro-traditional marriage stances.

In fact, Chick-fil-A has faced so much negative media attention and LGBT backlash regarding the marriage-related views held by its ownership and organizations it affiliates with, that it decided last month to outright halt donations to the Salvation Army and charities like it.

Do you support the Salvation Army? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (669 Votes) 2% (13 Votes)

This highly controversial move followed news that the first international Chick-fil-A location, found in the United Kingdom, will not have its trial lease renewed over tantrums thrown by the local LGBT community over those same donations.

South Bend, Indiana, mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential primary candidate Pete Buttigieg — a gay man himself — was also publicly run through the wringer by the LGBT community for his previous affiliation with the Salvation.

Of course, the Salvation Army — providing shelter, food, clothes, gifts and other services to 4.5 million each year in the holiday season alone, according to NBC News — services anyone “regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation, physical disability, age, creed or religion”

But the social justice left could not care less about all that.

The only thing that matters is that the Salvation Army has the gall to stand up and publicly say no to the left’s LGBT indoctrination campaign.

RELATED: NYPD Officer Bites into Sandwich, Sliced by Hidden Razor Blade

Despite claiming to seek a more “tolerant” and “diverse” world, they cannot possibly accept the non-discriminatory operation, the mere existence, of an organization that refuses to accept its libertine world-view.

The left sees one thing when it looks at the Salvation Army — and it is not charity.

It sees traditional, Christian values. And coincidentally, that is the only thing the “tolerant” left simply cannot tolerate.

As a result, only the total public annihilation of the Salvation Army — and any organization like it — will satiate the ever-growing social justice mob.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.