Trump Praises 'Superstar' Tom Homan After Top MS-13 Leader Is Busted in Multi-Agency Effort

A major leader of the transnational criminal gang MS-13 was captured in Virginia, President Donald Trump announced on Thursday.

“Just captured a major leader of MS13. Tom HOMAN is a superstar!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump noted in another post that it took a team effort to arrest the gang leader.

“Great job by Pam Bondi, @FBIDirectorKash, Tom HOMAN, and Kristi N, on the capture of MS13 leader — A big deal!” Trump wrote.

Official say the individual captured, whose name was not released, was the leader of gang activities along the East Coast, according to Fox News.

The 24-year-old suspect was arrested in Woodbridge, Virginia, which is south of Washington, D.C.

Attorney General Pam Bondi, who watched the arrest from a tactical operations center along with FBI Director Kash Patel, said the arrest is a major step forward.

“I’m proud to announce that early this morning our brave law enforcement officers conducted a successful operation that captured a top MS-13 national leader,” she posted on X. “DOJ will not rest until we make America safe again.”

BREAKING: I’m proud to announce that early this morning our brave law enforcement officers conducted a successful operation that captured a top MS-13 national leader DOJ will not rest until we make America safe again. pic.twitter.com/yKmhas068b — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) March 27, 2025

Do you support what Tom Homan has done so far? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (49 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“They executed a clean, safe operation and the bad guys in custody. And thanks to the FBI, we got one of the worst of the worst of the MS-13 off the streets this morning. Virginia and the country is a lot safer today,” Bondi told Fox News.

The FBI was assisted by the Prince William County Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the Virginia State Police.

“This is what can happen when you put good cops in good places to take on bad guys. And America should be watching this. And we are proud to be here standing with these brave warriors,” Patel said.

“This is a massive victory for a safer America. Justice is coming,” Patel posted on X.

BREAKING NEWS: Attorney General Pam Bondi announces the arrest of a top MS-13 gang member in Virginia, and promises to dismantle dangerous gangs in the United States. pic.twitter.com/uAHRDnG8yz — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) March 27, 2025

In a video posted to X, Bondi said that under Trump, the mission of the Justice Department is to “keep America safe; make America safe again.”

In an executive order Trump issued, he said MS-13, like the Venezeula-based gang Tren de Aragua, threaten the people of the United States.

“Their campaigns of violence and terror in the United States and internationally are extraordinarily violent, vicious, and similarly threaten the stability of the international order in the Western Hemisphere,” he said.

“It is the policy of the United States to ensure the total elimination of these organizations’ presence in the United States and their ability to threaten the territory, safety, and security of the United States through their extraterritorial command-and-control structures, thereby protecting the American people and the territorial integrity of the United States.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.