Trump Pre-Empts Biden's 2024 Announcement with Vicious Takedown of 'the Most Corrupt President in American History'

The day before President Joe Biden announced his plans to run for re-election, former President Donald Trump eviscerated the doddering Democrat, saying he has been the worst and “the most corrupt president in American history.”

“You could take the five worst presidents in American history, and put them together, and they would not have done the damage Joe Biden has done to our Nation in just a few short years. Not even close,” Trump wrote in a scathing statement Monday published on his 2024 campaign website.

He said Biden’s dumpster-fire presidency has ushered in crushing inflation and an alarming degradation of the U.S. dollar in the global monetary system.

“Thanks to Joe Biden’s socialist spending calamity, American families are being decimated by the worst inflation in half a century,” Trump wrote.

“Banks are failing. Our currency is crashing and the dollar will soon no longer be the world standard, which will be our greatest defeat in over 200 years.”

The 45th president continued: “Real wages have been falling 24 months in a row — in other words, under Biden, workers have gotten a PAY CUT each and every month for two straight years.”

On top of that, Trump noted, the U.S. is no longer energy independent as it was during his presidency.

The former president said in addition to decimating the economy and diminishing America’s standing in the world, Biden has pushed the nation closer to World War III.

“Biden has totally humiliated our Nation on the world stage — starting with the Afghanistan disaster, perhaps the most embarrassing event in the history of our country,” Trump said. “It meant so much to our enemies when they watched that horrible retreat.

“Russia is teaming up with China. Iran is days away from a nuclear bomb — not even thinkable. Ukraine has been devastated by an invasion that would never, ever have happened if I was president — and Joe Biden has led us to the very brink of World War III.”

He added: “On top of it all, Biden is the most corrupt president in American history — and that’s not even close. Nobody can believe what’s going on, with again no retribution whatsoever.”

The former president expressed astonishment that the 80-year-old career politician would run again in light of his atrocious record.

“With such a calamitous and failed presidency, it is almost inconceivable that Biden would even think of running for reelection,” Trump wrote. “You know what happened in the last election: they cheated, and they rigged the election.

“But I promise you this: when I stand on that debate stage and compare our records, it will be Radical Democrats’ worst nightmare because there’s never been a record as bad as they have, and our country has never been through so much.”

Trump said illegal immigration is out of control under Biden, and crime has surged nationwide.

“Under my leadership, we had the most secure border in U.S. history, by far,” he wrote. “Under Biden, the Southern Border has been abolished—and millions of illegal aliens have been released into our communities. What’s happening now is beyond belief.

“They’re coming in from mental institutions and prisons. They are all being emptied. They are being dumped into the United States of America. Many of these people are very dangerous, they are being dumped. We are like a dumping ground.”

Trump continued: “Our cities have been overrun with homelessness, drug addicts, and violent criminals, who are being released from jail in mass with no retribution whatsoever, while law enforcement is weaponized against law-abiding conservatives or Republicans, or people they just don’t like.

“Our children are being indoctrinated and mutilated by left-wing freaks and zealots. The senior ranks of our military have gone completely woke, and our military is suffering greatly.”

On Tuesday morning, Biden officially kicked off his 2024 re-election campaign.

The timing of the announcement was odd since it wasn’t tied to any achievement or milestone the administration could tout as a reason he deserves four more years in the White House.

Many Americans are struggling with sky-high grocery and gas prices amid terrifying crime waves as geopolitical tensions escalate under this president.

Numerous Twitter users barraged Biden with stinging criticism of his failed leadership.

Americans overwhelmingly don’t want Joe Biden to “finish the job.” In fact, after his destructive agenda, his slogan is a warning against his reelection!pic.twitter.com/Xl1K9N5ZRR — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) April 25, 2023

It’s not just conservatives who are leery of a second Biden term.

According to a recent NBC News poll, a whopping 70 percent of Americans, including 51 percent of Democrats, do not think Biden should run for re-election.

