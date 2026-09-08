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President Donald Trump pre-emptively told Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier that they can no longer sell in the United States.
President Donald Trump pre-emptively told Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier that they can no longer sell in the United States. (Vladimirs_ Gorelovsinset - iStock / Getty Images; inset: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Trump Pre-empts Canada's Retaliatory Tariffs by Telling Jet Maker Bombardier 'No More Selling' in US

 By Jack Davis  September 7, 2026 at 5:22pm
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As Canada digs in to fight any efforts to work with the Trump administration on trade, President Donald Trump says America will be well rid of one Canadian company he wants to ban.

Canada imposed retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products after it failed to strike a deal with the U.S on trade. Those take effect Tuesday. In mid-August, prospects of a deal seemed good, and Trump paused tariffs that were set to be imposed, CNN noted.

But the deal blew up, and Canada said that as of Tuesday, tariffs as high as 50 percent will be imposed on some American products.

On Monday, Trump said that turning away from Canada is good for Americans.

“NO MORE SELLING BOMBARDIER IN THE UNITED STATES! Their products aren’t good enough!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Will Canada eventually give up the trade war?

“Over 50% of their revenue comes from the United States — They live off American Buyers, American Companies, American Airports, and American Service — All while Canada blocks our GREAT American Banks, and Companies, throughout the U.S.A,” Trump wrote.

“They even blocked Gulfstream Aerospace from doing business in Canada — Completely unjust and unfair! That Era is OVER!” Trump wrote.

“If they want our Market, they must build here, and stop treating America like a ‘piggybank.’ BUY AMERICAN. FLY ON AMERICAN AIRLINERS. ENJOY AMERICAN LIQUOR AND BEVERAGES. SAIL ON LAKE AMERICA. AMERICA FIRST!” Trump wrote, invoking the name he has used to replace the former Lake Ontario.

Related:
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U.S. aerospace analyst Richard Aboulafia said he did not believe any business jet customers would cancel Bombardier orders and said it was uncertain whether or how Trump could stop the sales, according to Reuters.

In January, Trump threatened that unless Canada certified several Gulfstream planes for sale in Canada, he would decertify Bombardier Global Express. Trump paused his action after Canada certified the jets.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has said Canada wanted to derail the talks for political reasons, according to the National Post.

“Friday at 4:00, the Canadians call,” he said in a recent interview, describing the final moments of talks.

“They start adding crazy ideas to the mix. So, I said to one of the ministers, ‘Are you actually trying to blow this up?’ And his answer to me was, ‘I’m not allowed to say that.’ And they blew it up for political reasons only,” Lutnick said.

Shortly after the trade talks fell apart, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal Party won three parliamentary by-elections, as noted by the Guardian.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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