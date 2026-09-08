Trump Pre-empts Canada's Retaliatory Tariffs by Telling Jet Maker Bombardier 'No More Selling' in US

As Canada digs in to fight any efforts to work with the Trump administration on trade, President Donald Trump says America will be well rid of one Canadian company he wants to ban.

Canada imposed retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products after it failed to strike a deal with the U.S on trade. Those take effect Tuesday. In mid-August, prospects of a deal seemed good, and Trump paused tariffs that were set to be imposed, CNN noted.

But the deal blew up, and Canada said that as of Tuesday, tariffs as high as 50 percent will be imposed on some American products.

On Monday, Trump said that turning away from Canada is good for Americans.

🚨 JUST IN: The Trump administration is reportedly considering an outright BAN on Canadian alcohol, dairy—and possibly steel..within days in response to Ottawa’s retaliatory tariffs. Canada wanted “elbows up.” Now it may discover that trade wars don’t remain symbolic.… pic.twitter.com/aFRW60MtiO — wealthmoose (@wealthmoose) September 6, 2026

“NO MORE SELLING BOMBARDIER IN THE UNITED STATES! Their products aren’t good enough!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Will Canada eventually give up the trade war? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 88% (23 Votes) No: 12% (3 Votes)

“Over 50% of their revenue comes from the United States — They live off American Buyers, American Companies, American Airports, and American Service — All while Canada blocks our GREAT American Banks, and Companies, throughout the U.S.A,” Trump wrote.

“They even blocked Gulfstream Aerospace from doing business in Canada — Completely unjust and unfair! That Era is OVER!” Trump wrote.

“NO MORE SELLING BOMBARDIER IN THE UNITED STATES!” President Trump puts Canadian aircraft maker Bombardier on notice, saying the company should no longer be allowed to sell in the U.S. unless it starts building here. “If they want our Market, they must build here,” Trump… pic.twitter.com/gV4tcu9dDo — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 7, 2026

“If they want our Market, they must build here, and stop treating America like a ‘piggybank.’ BUY AMERICAN. FLY ON AMERICAN AIRLINERS. ENJOY AMERICAN LIQUOR AND BEVERAGES. SAIL ON LAKE AMERICA. AMERICA FIRST!” Trump wrote, invoking the name he has used to replace the former Lake Ontario.

U.S. aerospace analyst Richard Aboulafia said he did not believe any business jet customers would cancel Bombardier orders and said it was uncertain whether or how Trump could stop the sales, according to Reuters.

In January, Trump threatened that unless Canada certified several Gulfstream planes for sale in Canada, he would decertify Bombardier Global Express. Trump paused his action after Canada certified the jets.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has said Canada wanted to derail the talks for political reasons, according to the National Post.

“Friday at 4:00, the Canadians call,” he said in a recent interview, describing the final moments of talks.

LOL! Trump put on jersey 47, knocked a Canada sweater on the ice, and said, “Get up, Governor.” That’s not diplomacy. That’s a body check with a speech bubble. Whether it’s trade fights, border pressure, or just pure meme warfare, the message is the same: America skates first.… pic.twitter.com/NDX764ufI0 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 6, 2026

“They start adding crazy ideas to the mix. So, I said to one of the ministers, ‘Are you actually trying to blow this up?’ And his answer to me was, ‘I’m not allowed to say that.’ And they blew it up for political reasons only,” Lutnick said.

Shortly after the trade talks fell apart, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal Party won three parliamentary by-elections, as noted by the Guardian.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.