Trump Predicts 25th Amendment 'Will Come Back to Haunt Joe Biden'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday shrugged off reported attempts to remove him by the invocation of the 25th Amendment, and suggested to reporters such an extreme effort would be actually an issue for his successor in the White House to deal with.

In his first public appearances since being banned from numerous social media platforms on Friday, Trump was calm and measured Tuesday.

He also called attempts at removing a sitting president “zero risk” for him while speaking in Texas.

According to ABC News, the president was speaking to reporters from the border wall in Alamo, Texas, when he addressed chatter of attempts in recent days to remove him from office. Trump touted border security before discussing the effort to remove him from the White House.

“Free speech is under assault like never before. The 25th Amendment is of zero risk to me, but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration. As the expression goes, be careful what you wish for,” Trump said.

“The impeachment hoax is a continuation of the greatest and most vicious witch hunt in the history of our country and is causing tremendous anger and division and pain, far greater than most people will ever understand, which is very dangerous for the USA, especially at this very tender time,” Trump continued.

TRUMP: “The 25th Amendment is of zero risk to me but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration. As the expression goes, be careful what you wish for…Respect for law enforcement…is the foundation of the MAGA agenda. And we’re a nation of law and…of order.” pic.twitter.com/mNODsK0GCi — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) January 12, 2021

The comments were presumably in reference to a notion that President-elect Joe Biden is suffering from a cognitive decline.

Also during his remarks in Texas, Trump commented on last week’s Capitol incursion, which he has been accused of inciting, to condemn all rioting.

“Millions of our citizens watched on Wednesday as a mob stormed the Capitol and trashed the halls of government. As I have consistently said throughout my administration, we believe in respecting America’s history and traditions — not tearing them down,” Trump said.

He later doubled down on support for America’s law enforcement officers, telling reporters that preserving law and order will always be on the “MAGA Agenda.”

“Respect for law and law enforcement … is the foundation of the MAGA agenda, and we’re a nation of law and we’re a nation of order. That is why we’re here today — to talk about what we must do to uphold the rule of law in America and how we must continue to support our law enforcement heroes, which is exactly what you are,” Trump stated.

Earlier on Tuesday, prior to heading to the border, Trump criticized Big Tech and it’s unprecedented campaign to censor conservatives while speaking at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

“I think that Big Tech is doing a horrible thing for our country and to our country. And I believe it’s going to be a catastrophic mistake for them,” he said, according to an official White House transcript of his comments.

“They’re dividing and divisive, and they’re showing something that I’ve been predicting for a long time.”

“I’ve been predicting it for a long time, and people didn’t act on it,” Trump added, in an apparent reference to Republican members of the Senate who have refused to act on reining in Silicon Valley.

At one point, Trump reminded the establishment media of last year’s riots after he was blamed for the Capitol incursion, which he reminded reporters he did not support or inspire on Jan. 6.

The moment actually led MSNBC to cut away from covering his comments.

MSNBC cuts away from President Trump’s comments at Joint Base Andrews after he claims his speech at the Capitol was “totally appropriate.” pic.twitter.com/gCOMT2F0o2 — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) January 12, 2021

A transcript of the speech before the incursion shows Trump called for peace before the Capitol was breached.

“We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated,” he said Wednesday, according to an ABC News transcript of the speech.

“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard. Today, we will see whether Republicans stand strong for integrity of our elections.”

Trump, prior to his arrival at Joint Base Andrews Tuesday, also commented on the ongoing attempt in the House to again impeach him, this time over the events at the Capitol on Wednesday.

“As far as this is concerned, we want no violence. Never violence. We want absolutely no violence. And on the impeachment, it’s really a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics. It’s ridiculous. It’s absolutely ridiculous,” Trump said from the south lawn of the White House.

“This impeachment is causing tremendous anger, and you’re doing it, and it’s really a terrible thing that they’re doing. For Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to continue on this path, I think it’s causing tremendous danger to our country and it’s causing tremendous anger. I want no violence,” he said before boarding Marine One.

