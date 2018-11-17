SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Trump Predicts Democrats Will ‘Come to Their Senses,’ Threatens Government Shutdown If They Don’t

President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters Saturday before departing the White House for California, where he is scheduled to view damage from the state's wildfires.Jim Lo Scalzo / Pool / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump answers questions from reporters Saturday before departing the White House for California, where he is scheduled to view damage from the state's wildfires. (Jim Lo Scalzo / Pool / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
at 4:06pm
Print

President Donald Trump said Saturday the looming arrival of a caravan of migrants would make the coming weeks a time to take a stand for border security or risk a government shutdown.

Trump said he thinks Democrats will “come to their senses” and no shutdown will be necessary.

The president spoke to the media briefly Saturday as he was preparing to leave for California.

“We’re talking about border wall, we’re talking about quite a big sum of money, about $5 billion,” Trump said.

TRENDING: Trump Hammers Mueller Investigation: ‘They are Screaming and Shouting at People… a Disgrace to Our Nation’

The proposal has been a hard sell for many Republicans and is rejected by most Democrats. It is now coming to the fore as an issue because border wall funding is part of a bill that must be passed by Dec. 7 to keep the government fully operational.

“I think probably, if I was ever going to do a shutdown over border security, when you look at the caravans, when you look at the mess, when you look at the people coming in, this would be a very good time to do a shutdown,” Trump said.

Trump said he does expect that eventuality, the Washington Times reported.

Do you want the border wall built now?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“I don’t think it’s going to be necessary, because I think the Democrats will come to their senses, and if they don’t come to their senses, we will continue to win elections,” he said.

The president also noted that military forces he ordered to the southern border might stay past their scheduled departure date of Dec. 15, CNN reported.

Trump said they would stay “as long as necessary.”

Troops have spent the time they have been assigned to harden border barriers.

Trump praised the “tremendous military force” in Texas, Arizona and California.

RELATED: US Government Awards Contract for Another Chunk of the Border Wall To Be Built

“They built great fences. They built a very powerful fence, a different kind of a fence, but very powerful. The fence is fully manned,” he said.

The concept of shutdown is a hard sell on Capitol Hill.

“I would always tell anybody, including the president, it’s not a good idea to shut down the government, period,” Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said, according to The Hill.

When asked if $5 billion was possible, Shelby said, “I can’t tell you.”

Part of Trump’s efforts to boost border security are also taking shape in Arizona, Fox News reported.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Thursday that 32 miles of existing wall will be replaced in a $324 million project scheduled to start in April.

The project will replace an old barrier that runs from the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector west into the Yuma Sector, near Arizona’s border with California. The new wall will be higher than the one it is replacing.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams addresses supporters at an election watch partyJessica McGowan / Getty Images

Abrams Refuses To Concede, May Invoke Never-Before-Used Law

Steven Beyer

A volcanic crater at Campi Flegrei in Italy.Peter Schwarz / Shutterstock

Dangerous Supervolcano Appears To Be Gearing Up for Eruption

Chris Agee

Minnesota Democrat Ilhan OmarErem Yucel / Getty Images

Muslim Congresswoman-Elect Reverses Platform After Election, Supports Anti-Israel Agenda

Randy DeSoto

Florida governor and Republican senatorial candidate Rick Scott addresses the crowd as he attends a Get out the Vote Rally at AmeriKooler on Nov. 5, 2018, in Hialeah, Florida.Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Republican Rick Scott Gains Votes in Florida Recount, Calls on Democrat Nelson To Concede

Chris Agee

Conservative talk-show host Mark Levin.Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

Mark Levin Rips Kellyanne’s ‘Moron’ Husband for Anti-Trump Group

Randy DeSoto

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to the media in front of the West Wing of the White House.Mark Wilson / Getty Images

White House Responds to Court Order To Reinstate Acosta’s Press Pass

Evie Fordham

Senator Bill NelsonJoe Raedle / Getty Images

Judge Rejects Nelson’s Recount Deadline Extension, Florida County Misses Deadline

Chris Agee

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, left, and Democratic rival Beto O'Rourke.Justin Sullivan / Getty Images; Laura Buckman / AFP / Getty Images

Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke Turn Chance Airport Encounter into Moment of ‘Inspiration’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.