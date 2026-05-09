Trump Preparing to Fire FDA Commissioner Amid Nicotine Dispute and Pro-Life Outcry: Report

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary is on his way out, according to multiple reports.

The Wall Street Journal said Friday that Makary’s firing appeared to be a done deal. Although as of Friday evening Eastern Time no official word had been issued, The New York Times and The Washington Post reported that Makary was on his way out.

CNN suggested that the decision might not be final, noting that what it called “senior White House staffers” will be meeting with pro-life leaders who wanted stronger steps taken to limit the sale of mifepristone.

The Journal said Makary “is seen by other top administration leaders as struggling to manage his agency, sparring frequently with health department officials and at times with the White House.”

BREAKING Reports claim President Trump may remove FDA Commissioner Makary from his position Trump should appoint a STRONG pro-life replacement We MUST ban the abortion pill — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) May 8, 2026

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, has called for Makary to be removed.

The Times said pro-life critics view Makary “as dragging his feet on a safety review of mifepristone, an abortion medication, which they viewed as a way to highlight what they believe are dangers of the drug.”

The Journal report said there was a conflict between Makary and the White House over “flavored vapes and other nicotine products.”

In February, Makary would not green-light blueberry and mango vape flavors from Glas, citing concerns over youth vaping. He has since allowed the flavors to be sold.

“It’s frustrating because President Trump, during his first term, said that he wanted to move forward with approving these products, and we didn’t see that happen,” David Williams, president of the Taxpayers Protection Alliance, said, according to CNN.

He said the eventual approval may have been “a way to appease Trump, rather than what (Makary) really believes for vaping.

In its reporting on what appeared to be a growing call for Makary to be removed, The Washington Post said the changes could be greater than one man.

“Makary’s departure would be accompanied by broader changes to the FDA, after senior administration officials assessed the agency in recent months and identified opportunities for more efficient operations,” the Post reported.

The attacks against FDA Commissioner Marty Makary are coming from Big Pharma and the media outlets financially dependent on pharmaceutical advertising for survival. Washington SWAMP CREATURES hate Makary because he brings actual scientific scrutiny, independent thinking, and… https://t.co/4o4RAlbhA2 — Alex Clark (@yoalexrapz) May 8, 2026

The Post said no replacement, acting or otherwise, had been decided upon.

“President Trump has assembled the most experienced and talented administration in history, an administration that continues to focus on delivering more historic victories for the American people,” White House representative Kush Desai said in a statement when asked for comment about possible changes.

CNN reported that as of Friday, Makary appeared to be resisting the notion that he would be fired.

“He’s not in good shape,” CNN quoted a source it did not name as saying. “He’s still putting on a good face, but I think it’s just a matter of time.”

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