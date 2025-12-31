Trump Presides Over the Largest One-Year Drop in Homicides Ever Recorded

Why let the facts get in the way of a good, old-fashioned meltdown about President Donald Trump?

Don’t worry, dear reader, there’s good news to be shared, but here’s how the establishment media shills at ABC News want to frame it: “This year began with a deadly New Year’s Day car-ramming terrorist attack in New Orleans and is finishing with a flurry of horrific shootings, including a mass shooting at Brown University, but…”

Through clearly gritted teeth, ABC News eventually admitted something rather remarkable: “… 2025 is also poised to end with the largest one-year drop in U.S. homicides ever recorded, according to data from cities both large and small.”

Preliminary crime statistics from 550 U.S. law enforcement agencies indicate that 2025 is on track to end with an estimated 20 percent drop in homicides nationwide, national crime analyst Jeff Asher told ABC News.

Even when taking a more conservative estimate of 16 percent to 17 percent, this would represent the largest single-year decline in recorded history.

For many of Trump’s supporters, these numbers reflect the impact of an actual law-and-order agenda (as opposed to however the left defines “law-and-order”) that prioritizes strong enforcement, accountability, and public safety.

Policies that strengthen policing and support for first responders have long been central to Trump’s platform, and these results suggest that a tough-on-crime approach can produce tangible outcomes for communities across the country.

While critics — like ABC above — may downplay the significance, the data underscore a broader point: Prioritizing security (both domestic and along the border), backing law enforcement, and enforcing existing laws can have measurable results.

The historic drop in homicides serves as a powerful validation for Trump’s consistent message that public safety is foundational to a thriving nation.

Yes, it’s impossible to pinpoint this stark drop in homicides on any one factor.

But it’s also impossible to deny that Trump’s consistent attitude toward crime has helped foster a healthier environment for law enforcement to thrive.

Trump has consistently positioned himself as a staunch advocate for law and order, making a tough-on-crime stance a central pillar of his political identity.

From his earliest campaigns to his current tenure in the White House, Trump emphasized the need for stricter enforcement, stronger penalties, and robust support for police and federal law enforcement agencies.

This approach resonated strongly with voters concerned about rising crime rates in major cities and an obvious leniency in the criminal justice system under Democratic leadership.

While Democrats highlighted criminal justice reform and police accountability, Trump emphasized restoring public safety and reducing violent crime. His rhetoric — whether focusing on border security, gang violence, or sanctuary city policies — appealed to voters who prioritized safety and believed that traditional policies had failed to adequately protect American communities.

The theme remained a critical element in both the 2016 and 2024 elections. Trump’s campaign repeatedly highlighted urban crime spikes, issues with drug trafficking, and the blatant softness of Democratic leadership on criminal justice matters. By framing himself as the candidate willing to take decisive action against criminal elements, he maintained a clear contrast with his Democratic opponents, who often leaned into progressive reforms over aggressive enforcement.

Trump’s consistent focus on crime policy has not only defined his public persona but also shaped voter expectations. Supporters view his approach as pragmatic and necessary, a counterbalance to what they see as Democratic permissiveness.

By combining rhetoric on law enforcement support, tougher sentencing, and border security, Trump has effectively turned a focus on crime into both a political identity and a key issue that distinguishes him from the Democratic field in multiple election cycles.

But making criminality a key issue only works with tangible results. Just look at the state of deep-blue cities whose elected officials try to talk the talk, but fail to produce anything meaningful.

Trump? The man may have his flaws, as only God is perfect, but remember this: Men lie, women lie — numbers don’t.

