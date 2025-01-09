Trump Previews 100 Executive Orders - This Is Going to Be Good

On Wednesday evening, President-elect Donald Trump, Vice President-elect J.D. Vance, and top advisors met with Republican senators on Capitol Hill.

According to Axios, Trump and his team outlined plans to issue 100 executive orders early in the new administration.

Moreover, Trump voters undoubtedly will take delight in knowing that those executive orders will address the issue perhaps most responsible for Trump’s victory in the 2024 election: illegal immigration.

Of course, curious minds will want to know the contents of all 100 planned orders. For now, however, we will have to rest content with only a handful of them.

Citing two sources present in the room on Wednesday, Axios reported several measures that will prioritize timeliness, manpower, and prevention.

First, Trump will reinstate Title 42.

That COVID-era policy from the first Trump administration allowed for the expeditious deportation of illegal immigrants on public-health grounds.

Second, Trump will “[m]ore aggressively” use Section 287(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. That section authorizes U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to effectively deputize state and local law enforcement officials by granting them the authority to carry out the duties of an ICE officer.

One could scarcely overstate the importance of this measure for overall border security. After all, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott took similar action in 2023.

Is immigration the most crucial issue for Trump to address immediately? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (1957 Votes) No: 2% (44 Votes)

Of course, President Joe Biden’s anti-American administration unsuccessfully fought Texas in federal court.

Now, with an incoming administration that actually prioritizes American citizens, one may look with hope toward the expanded use of INA’s Section 287(g).

Finally, Trump will complete the border wall, build detention facilities and impose various restrictions on asylum.

These measures, particularly the wall and the asylum restrictions, fall under the heading of “prevention.” Trump must quickly remove illegal immigrants already in the country, but he also must prevent a fresh influx.

Predictably, Biden has tried to undermine Trump’s plans for border security, especially as they pertain to building the wall.

The president-elect, however, will not allow the Biden administration’s border invasion to continue.

Furthermore, though Trump does not need GOP senators’ support in order to take executive action, by all appearances he has that support.

For instance, in a clip posted to the social media platform X, one can hear the applause as Trump and Vance walked into a room full of Republican senators on Wednesday evening.

🚨 Senators ERUPT in cheers as Trump arrives on Capitol Hill with Vance for a meeting on agenda items. We finally have a real president again. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0JhECHpdJ1 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 8, 2025

In sum, none of Trump’s planned executive orders should come as a surprise.

Still, it is reassuring to know that those orders will come swiftly and that they will help the new Trump administration put an end to the present illegal immigration crisis while preventing anything like it in the future.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.