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President Donald Trump walks on stage to speak on the first day of the 2026 Republican National Convention at the American Airlines Center on Sept. 9, 2026, in Dallas, Texas.
President Donald Trump walks on stage to speak on the first day of the 2026 Republican National Convention at the American Airlines Center on Sept. 9, 2026, in Dallas, Texas. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Trump Promises $5,000 'Trump Dividend' for Every American If Republicans Win the Midterms

 By Jack Davis  September 10, 2026 at 6:23am
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President Donald Trump on Wednesday promised every adult American $5,000 if the Republican Party keeps control of Congress in the midterm elections.

Midterms generally go against the party in control of the White House. That means the razor-thin GOP majority in Congress could be lost.

Speaking at the Republican Midterm Convention in Texas, Trump said voters have a stake in the outcome.

“Because we’ve done so well and because our country is making so much money that only I can make this promise to you, and here is my promise,” he said in a video posted to X.

“If the Republicans win the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, both of them, because of our economic, tremendous economic success — like in history, we’ve never had anything like what’s happening — but because of our tremendous strength and success economically, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000,” he said.

Is this a good idea?

As noted by Roll Call, Trump said the payments were “very much like a successful company will do a cash distribution to its shareholders.”

“The only condition on the payment of this dividend that we’re going to be making, so it’s $5,000 to every adult. The only caveat I have is that the dividend that we’re making must be spent in the United States of America. We don’t want you, we don’t want you going to Canada to spend the money,” Trump said.

Trump noted that victory is not assured.

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“In other words, if the Republicans win, if you win, we might not win. The reason the Democrats can’t do that is because they don’t do tariffs, they don’t take in money. All they know is poverty and how to ruin our country, but we’re making a fortune,” he said.

“So if the Republicans win, you win with us and you get $5,000. It will be called the Trump Dividend. We’ll call it the Trump Dividend. Congratulations. Now all we have to do, now all we have to do is win,” he said.

Former President Joe Biden set a precedent for promising cash depending upon how elections went, as noted by CNN.

In 2021, as Georgia voters held runoff elections for two U.S. Senate seats, Biden said $2,000 stimulus checks would flow from a Democratic Congress if Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock were elected.

“If you send Jon and the Reverend to Washington, those $2,000 checks will go out the door, restoring hope and decency and honor for so many people who are struggling right now,” Biden said.

“And if you send [Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler] back to Washington, those checks will never get there,” Biden said then. “It’s just that simple. The power is literally in your hands.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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