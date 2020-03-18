SECTIONS
Trump Promises Americans: 'Money Will Soon Be Coming to You'

By Erin Coates
Published March 18, 2020 at 9:55am
President Donald Trump said the federal government will be making payments to Americans who have lost their jobs because of the economic impact of the coronavirus.

In a Wednesday morning tweet, Trump wrote, “For the people that are now out of work because of the important and necessary containment policies, for instance the shutting down of hotels, bars and restaurants, money will soon be coming to you.”

“The onslaught of the Chinese Virus is not your fault! Will be stronger than ever!” he tweeted.

Trump’s tweet was in support of an idea proposed by GOP Sen. Mitt Romney, who called for every American adult to receive a $1,000 check “immediately” until other financial aid could be provided for the people impacted by the economic crisis, The Washington Post reported.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the president wants the checks to go out “in the next two weeks.”

“We’re looking at sending checks to Americans immediately,” he said Tuesday. “Americans need cash now, and the president wants to get cash now, and I mean now in the next two weeks.”

The federal government has actually sent Americans money at least twice before.

Do you think Trump is doing enough to combat the economic crisis?

During the Great Recession, every adult was sent a $300 to $600 check and an additional $300 per child. Similarly, most Americans received a $300 check in 2001.

Federal lawmakers are working on a funding package to address the economic damage the coronavirus has caused, and the Trump administration has asked Congress for about $1 trillion in economic relief.

The package could include payments to small businesses, loans for the airline and hotel industries and a stimulus package for workers, NPR reported.

Trump also tweeted that he would be holding a news conference Wednesday to discuss information he has received from the Federal Drug Administration about the coronavirus.

“I always treated the Chinese Virus very seriously, and have done a very good job from the beginning, including my very early decision to close the ‘borders’ from China – against the wishes of almost all,” he tweeted in response to criticism he took too long to respond to the crisis.

“The Fake News new narrative is disgraceful & false!” he wrote.

As of Wednesday morning, there have been more than 7,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States and more than 208,000 cases worldwide.

Across the globe, there have been more than 8,200 fatalities from the virus, but nearly 83,000 have recovered after testing positive.

