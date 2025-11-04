Trump Promises Criminal Investigation Into California Redistricting Vote: 'GIANT SCAM'

With Californians still voting in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s redistricting referendum, President Donald Trump is already threatening legal action.

In a post Tuesday on the Truth Social platform, Trump blasted the Golden State’s redistricting plan as a “GIANT SCAM.”

“All ‘Mail-In’ Ballots, where the Republicans in that State are ‘Shut Out,’ is under very serious legal and criminal review,” Trump wrote. “STAY TUNED!”

The belligerent post did not identify which law enforcement agencies are investigating California, nor did Trump specify what practices he was criticizing.

But the stakes are high.

After Texas Republicans launched a mid-decade redistricting process to redraw the Lone Star state’s congressional lines to favor Republican candidates, Newsom announced a similar scheme in California.

To do it, however, he needs the approval of California voters, because California congressional districts are supposed to be drawn by a nonpartisan commission.

Newsom’s Proposition 50 would allow the state’s Democratic-controlled state legislature to redraw congressional district lines, potentially giving the Democratic Party five more seats in a delegation it already dominates.

Asked about Trump’s post during Tuesday’s news conference, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that “the White House is working on an executive order to strengthen our elections in this country.”

“It’s absolutely true that there’s fraud in California’s elections. It’s just a fact,” she remarked.

“They have a universal mail-in voting system, which we know is ripe for fraud.”

Reporter: “The president posted on True Social that the voting underway in California is ‘rigged.’ What evidence does he have of that?” Leavitt: “There’s fraud in California’s elections. It’s just a fact.” Reporter: “What’s the evidence of that, though?” Leavitt: “It is just a… pic.twitter.com/MwMPTindkV — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) November 4, 2025

Leavitt claimed that “fraudulent ballots” are being mailed “in the names of other people, in the names of illegal aliens who shouldn’t be voting in American elections.”

“There’s countless examples and we’d be happy to provide them.”

If a majority of voters go “yes” on Proposition 50, it will be a victory for Newsom, who has campaigned for the proposal heavily.

If it fails, however, it will also be a defeat for a Democrat with obvious ambitions for his party’s presidential nomination in 2028.

The ballot measure’s most visible opponent is likely former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, the Hollywood star who was California’s governor from 2003 to 2011.

While in office, Schwarzenegger, a Republican, was the chief driver behind the formation of the redistricting commission Newsom wants to suspend.

It’s unclear when results of the voting will be known. Polls in California don’t close until 8:00 p.m. Pacific Time, which is 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

