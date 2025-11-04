Share
News
President Donald Trump during a Halloween event at the White House on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025.
President Donald Trump during a Halloween event at the White House on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. (Demetrius Freeman - The Washington Post / Getty Images)

Trump Promises Criminal Investigation Into California Redistricting Vote: 'GIANT SCAM'

 By Joe Saunders  November 4, 2025 at 4:41pm
Share

With Californians still voting in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s redistricting referendum, President Donald Trump is already threatening legal action.

In a post Tuesday on the Truth Social platform, Trump blasted the Golden State’s redistricting plan as a “GIANT SCAM.”

“All ‘Mail-In’ Ballots, where the Republicans in that State are ‘Shut Out,’ is under very serious legal and criminal review,” Trump wrote. “STAY TUNED!”

The belligerent post did not identify which law enforcement agencies are investigating California, nor did Trump specify what practices he was criticizing.

But the stakes are high.

After Texas Republicans launched a mid-decade redistricting process to redraw the Lone Star state’s congressional lines to favor Republican candidates, Newsom announced a similar scheme in California.

To do it, however, he needs the approval of California voters, because California congressional districts are supposed to be drawn by a nonpartisan commission.

Newsom’s Proposition 50 would allow the state’s Democratic-controlled state legislature to redraw congressional district lines, potentially giving the Democratic Party five more seats in a delegation it already dominates.

Asked about Trump’s post during Tuesday’s news conference, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that “the White House is working on an executive order to strengthen our elections in this country.”

“It’s absolutely true that there’s fraud in California’s elections. It’s just a fact,” she remarked.

“They have a universal mail-in voting system, which we know is ripe for fraud.”

Leavitt claimed that “fraudulent ballots” are being mailed “in the names of other people, in the names of illegal aliens who shouldn’t be voting in American elections.”

Should the DOJ launch a full investigation into California’s voting practices?

“There’s countless examples and we’d be happy to provide them.”

If a majority of voters go “yes” on Proposition 50, it will be a victory for Newsom, who has campaigned for the proposal heavily.

If it fails, however, it will also be a defeat for a Democrat with obvious ambitions for his party’s presidential nomination in 2028.

Related:
Trump Issues Jubilant Response Minutes After Pelosi Retirement Announcement

The ballot measure’s most visible opponent is likely former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, the Hollywood star who was California’s governor from 2003 to 2011.

While in office, Schwarzenegger, a Republican, was the chief driver behind the formation of the redistricting commission Newsom wants to suspend.

It’s unclear when results of the voting will be known. Polls in California don’t close until 8:00 p.m. Pacific Time, which is 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Developing: As News of Christian Massacres in Nigeria Spreads Sen. Tuberville Joins Trump, Is Ready to Blast Islamist Butchers Back to the Stone Age
NY Business Leaders Already Working on Plans to Block Mamdani's Key Policies - Gov. Hochul Could Be in Jeopardy
Trump Promises Criminal Investigation Into California Redistricting Vote: 'GIANT SCAM'
Articles of Impeachment Filed Against Federal Judge James Boasberg
After Persecuting Trump for $130K Hush Money Case, Eric Swalwell Suddenly Has $360K FEC Storm Brewing
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation