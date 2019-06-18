Trump Promises To Deport ‘Millions’ of Illegal Immigrants Beginning Next Week

President Donald Trump announced late Monday evening that Immigrations and Customs Enforcement will be “removing millions of illegal immigrants” starting next week.

The president made the announcement over Twitter, stating, “They will be removed as fast as they come in.”

And he included a dig at Democrats while he was at it.

Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in. Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

….long before they get to our Southern Border. Guatemala is getting ready to sign a Safe-Third Agreement. The only ones who won’t do anything are the Democrats in Congress. They must vote to get rid of the loopholes, and fix asylum! If so, Border Crisis will end quickly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

No details of the plan were given.

Trump used the Twitter post to praise Mexico — a country he has often been at odds with, but which recently reached an agreement with the U.S. on controlling illegal immigration.

He wrote: “Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people long before they get to our Southern Border.”

Under the deal reached earlier this month, Mexico agreed to hold immigrants seeking asylum until their cases could be heard in the United States.

Additionally, Mexico agreed it would send its National Guard to the Mexico-Guatemalan border in an attempt to stop the flood of migrants from Central America headed to the U.S. southern border.

The deal was reached after President Trump threatened to impose a 5 percent blanket tariff on all Mexican goods.

In his tweet, Trump also mentioned that Guatemala would be signing an agreement to become a so-called safe third country to accept refugees seeking asylum but turned away from the United States.

That means it could potentially be a haven for asylum seekers from other countries in Central America, according to Reuters.

Reuters reported that while details have not been released of such a plan, State Department officials have confirmed that a deal is in the works and that talks were being held in Guatemala on Friday.

Human rights groups, however, have called the idea “ludicrous,” another Reuters report stated.

After praising both Mexico and Guatemala’s effort to stem the flow of illegal immigrants, Trump turned his sights on the Democrats, writing that they “won’t do anything” to stop illegal immigration.

“They must vote to get rid of the loopholes, and fix asylum! If so, Border Crisis will end quickly!” he wrote.

The tweet was reminiscent of a post from last week where Trump also praised Mexico and slammed the Democrats.

“Now with our new deal, Mexico is doing more for the USA on Illegal Immigration than the Democrats,” he wrote.

“In fact, the Democrats are doing NOTHING, they want Open Borders, which means Illigal[sic] Immigration, Drugs and Crime.”

