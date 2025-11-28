Share
TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump takes questions from the press during a meeting with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on November 18, 2025. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived at the White House to fanfare and a jet flyover Tuesday, in his first visit to the United States since the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump Promises a Common Sense End to Third World Migration to U.S. After National Guard Shooting

 By C. Douglas Golden  November 28, 2025 at 7:08am
In a series of posts on Thanksgiving evening, President Donald Trump promised to “permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries” and “terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions” to the United States.

The move came one day after two National Guard troops were shot on patrol in Washington, D.C., by an Afghan national who was admitted to the country in the wake of former President Joe Biden’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

According to The Washington Post, federal authorities now believed that Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29 — who previously worked with the CIA in Afghanistan — drove across the country to carry out the “targeted” attack. One of the troops who was shot has since died; the other remains in critical condition as of Thursday night.

Trump had already promised that “every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden” must be investigated, but went further in his Truth Social posts on Thursday night, which were reposted to his X account.

“A very Happy Thanksgiving salutation to all of our Great American Citizens and Patriots who have been so nice in allowing our Country to be divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at, along with certain other foolish countries throughout the World, for being ‘Politically Correct,’ and just plain STUPID, when it comes to Immigration,” Trump said in the first of the posts, adding that migration from the developing world led to things like “[f]ailed schools, high crime, urban decay, overcrowded hospitals, housing shortages, and large deficit, etc.”

In addition to calling out migration from Afghanistan, Trump again highlighted the situation in Minnesota, where he said “hundreds of thousands of refugees” from Somalia “are roving the streets looking for ‘prey’ as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone.”

The president also highlighted the “horrendous airlift from Afghanistan” under Biden in a separate post: “Hundreds of thousands of people poured into our Country totally unvetted and unchecked,” he said.

“Even as we have progressed technologically, Immigration Policy has eroded those gains and living conditions for many,” Trump added.

“I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization.”

“These goals will be pursued with the aim of achieving a major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations, including those admitted through an unauthorized and illegal Autopen approval process,” Trump continued.

“Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation. Other than that, HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for — You won’t be here for long!”

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
