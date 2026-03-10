Trump Promises to Hit Iran '20 Times Harder' if it Doesn't Comply with Demands

As Iran tries to choke off oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz, President Donald Trump said that if further action is taken to fulfill that vow, Iran will be subject to more attacks.

Iran said at the start of the war with the U.S. and Israel that it would not allow shipping through the strait, and despite Trump’s efforts on Friday to entice ships to pass through, shipping traffic remains low, as noted by The Guardian.

“If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far,” Trump posted Monday evening on Truth Social.

“Additionally, we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again — Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them,” Trump wrote.

Trump said that although his finger is on the trigger, “I hope, and pray, that it does not happen!”

Trump noted that other nations need the strait open more than the United States needs it open.

“This is a gift from the United States of America to China, and all of those Nations that heavily use the Hormuz Strait. Hopefully, it is a gesture that will be greatly appreciated,” he wrote.

TRUMP’S NEW THREAT: President Trump warns Iran faces strikes ‘twenty times harder’ if it closes the Strait of Hormuz to oil tankers. pic.twitter.com/JEMlASTtfQ — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 10, 2026

The Strait of Hormuz, which runs between Iran and Oman, is a vital shipping route that carries about 20 million barrels of oil per day and about one-fifth of the world’s liquefied natural gas, according to Fox News.

On Monday, Trump said he was helping other nations by trying to keep the strait open.

“We’re really helping China here and other countries because they get a lot of their energy from the Straits,” Trump said. “We have a good relationship with China. It’s my honor to do it.”

“I mean, we’re doing this for the other parts of the world, including countries like China,” he added. “They get a lot of their oil through the straits.”

Trump noted that the U.S. is “protecting the world from what these lunatics are trying to do, and very successfully I might add.”

Despite Trump’s comments, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has said it would “not allow” the export of “a single liter of oil.”

On Monday, Trump touched on the Strait of Hormuz in an interview with CBS News.

Trump said he was “thinking about taking it over” and that the United States “could do a lot” about the trade route.

He said that Iran has “shot everything they have to shoot, and they better not try anything cute or it’s going to be the end of that country… If they do anything bad, that would be the end of Iran and you’d never hear the name again.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.