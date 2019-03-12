Trump Promotes ‘Jexodus’ After Fox Segment, Sparks Outrage from Left

President Donald Trump on Tuesday sent liberal keyboards to clacking by supporting an effort to pry Jewish voters away from their long-time affiliation with the Democratic Party.

Trump tweeted a comment from Elizabeth Pipko, a model, who was interviewed on “Fox & Friends” about the “Jexodus” effort, for which she is a spokeswoman.

“Jewish people are leaving the Democratic Party. We saw a lot of anti-Israel policies start under the Obama Administration, and it got worsts (sic) & worse. There is anti-Semitism in the Democratic Party. They don’t care about Israel or the Jewish people.” Elizabeth Pipko, Jexodus,” Trump tweeted.

In the “Fox & Friends” interview, Pipko explained the name of the movement in a way that could be ominous for Democrats who expect support from Jewish voters.

“Obviously, it is a play on ‘Exodus,'” she said. “We left Egypt and now we’re leaving the Democratic Party.”

The timing couldn’t be better.

Trump, in recent days, has hammered Democrats for what he has labeled anti-Semitic actions and their lack of resolve to condemn comments from Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who is a Muslim.

Several high-profile Democratic elected officials criticized Omar’s comments, which implied that members of Congress who back Israel have dual loyalty to a foreign nation. However, a House resolution initially drafted to condemn anti-Semitism was later changed to condemn any form of hateful speech.

Trump’s comment brought out a volley of venom in return.

Are you promoting the work that was conveniently just released of “Elizabeth Pipko, a religious Jew and part-time model with close ties to President Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign.”?? Is that legal? https://t.co/lzjLlLRPE7 — Natalie (@NATty_l1ght) March 12, 2019

Democrat & Republican Jews need to beware of movements like Jexodus, the “brainchild” of Jeff Ballabon, a Jewish Republican operative & adviser to Trump’s presidential campaign.We can disagree on politics, but don’t let people succeed in dividing us as Jews.@realDonaldTrump — Amy Schneider🤡💜🎬✡️🐒🧚🏻‍♀️ (@AmyES52) March 12, 2019

Elizabeth Pipko works for the Trump campaign . Jexodus is a group that she/they formed last week after the Ilhan criticized Israel. His source for this quote is literally a group his staff created last week. And he wants to cry about fake news lol — Emad Hasan (@Emadnhasan) March 12, 2019

Says the white Christian Republican Party. Democrats are all inclusive, no religion or creed prevents your membership. We fight for Palestine‘s rights to be recognized with Israel not war or bombings — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) March 12, 2019

On its website, Jexodus defines itself as an effort to “break the shackles of leftist tyranny” and “change the face of American Jewry.”

“We are proud Jewish Millennials tired of living in bondage to leftist politics. We reject the hypocrisy, anti-Americanism, and anti-Semitism of the rising far-left. Progressives, Democrats, and far too many old-school Jewish organizations take our support for granted. After all, we’re Jewish, and Jews vote for Democrats. Until today,” the site said.

“As combatants and veterans of the campus wars, we know the threat progressivism poses to Jews. We’ve had front row seats witnessing anti-Semites hide behind the thin veil of anti-Zionism. We know the BDS movement harbors deep hatred not only for Israel, but for Jews. We’re done standing with supposed Jewish leaders and allegedly supportive Democrats who rationalize, mainstream, and promote our enemies. We’d rather spend forty years wandering in the desert than belong to a party that welcomes Jew-haters,” the site said.

Pipko elaborated on the Jexodus movement in an interview with the Israeli media outlet Arutz Sheva, during which she said public events to support the movement will take place later this year.

“We have a debate on anti-Semitism going on in Congress and our government, and people are getting very involved in that and its driving them towards Jexodus. Obviously, there will always be people who are against it, but I think most people are very positive and hopeful about what we are going to be able to do,” she said.

In the interview, Pipko said America has been on a long, slow drift toward anti-Semitism.

While it ws notable under former President Barack Obama, it’s becoming more evident, she said.

“I think we saw it in the Obama presidency, the turn towards anti-Israel policies, accompanied by a rise in anti-Semitism in our country. And it’s only gotten worse, and right now we have anti-Semitism in the halls of Congress. So if not now, when?” Pipko said

She said that generations of loyalty will not change overnight.

“There are millions of Jews in the country, and we can’t reach them all and I don’t want to say that we actually plan on flipping the Jewish vote. But I’m incredibly positive and optimistic. And with President Trump, you can never really know what will happen. So I’m very hopeful,” she said.

She said that Democrats have shown they no longer care about critical issues important to Jewish voters.

“The rise of anti-Israel movements, including the BDS movement, which is mostly supported by Democrats. Things like the Iran deal, which was signed with the support of Democrats. There are plenty of reasons. But I think that now, more than ever, the Democrats have given us a reason. They are basically supporting blatant anti-Semitism in Congress.

“I think if there’s any time you can feel comfortable and powerful enough as a Jew to walk away, that’s now,” she said.

