Trump Promotes Kari Lake to Ambassador, Likely Bringing an End to Her Time Dismantling Liberal Voice of America

President Donald Trump on Monday nominated Kari Lake to serve as the next U.S. Ambassador to Jamaica.

The nomination was among several sent by the White House to the Senate for confirmation.

Lake has served as the director of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which oversees the Voice of America, according to the BBC.

In that role, Lake, a former journalist, has tried to steer VOA back from the left and dismantle some of its operations.

“I just got off the phone with President @realDonaldTrump, and I’m incredibly grateful for his support, encouragement, and TRUST,” Lake posted on X.

“It was a wonderful call. I’m proud of the work we’ve accomplished at @USAGM — restoring accountability, advancing the America First mission, and bringing much-needed reform to the agency — including @VOANews and @radio_marti,” she continued.

“I’ll continue my work at USAGM during the confirmation process while preparing to take on this new role as U.S. Ambassador to Jamaica. Thank you, Mr. President, for your confidence in me. I’m ready for this next mission and honored to continue fighting on your behalf for the American people! #MAGA,” she posted.

Thank you to President Trump for nominating me to serve as the next U.S. Ambassador to Jamaica. 🇺🇸🇯🇲 Jamaica is a country I know very well, full of incredible people, and if confirmed by the Senate, I look forward to strengthening the partnership between our nations, advancing… pic.twitter.com/pr5Ieffzvp — Kari Lake (@KariLake) May 11, 2026

In a separate post, Lake wrote that “Jamaica is a country I know very well, full of incredible people, and if confirmed by the Senate, I look forward to strengthening the partnership between our nations, advancing America’s interests abroad, and building on the deep friendship shared by the American and Jamaican people.”

“Honored to continue serving in this HISTORIC Administration!”

Lake is an ally of the president who protested the outcome of the 2020 election. She later ran to become the governor of Arizona and for a U.S. Senate seat, but lost both races.

In a 2025 news release, Lake’s office said the agency she was reforming was riddled with wrongdoing.

Her team encountered “massive national security violations, including spies and terrorist sympathizers and/or supporters infiltrating the agency.”

Not only were there “$100s-of-millions being spent on fake news companies,” but also “a product that often parrots the talking-points of America’s adversaries.”

“This agency is not salvageable,” she wrote.

The release said the agency had become “a giant rot and burden to the American taxpayer — a national security risk for this nation — and irretrievably broken.”

“While there are bright spots within the agency with personnel who are talented and dedicated public servants, this is the exception rather than the rule,” it continued.

“It is unfortunate that the work that was done by self-interested insiders in coordination with outside activist groups and radical Leftist advocacy organizations to ‘Trump-Proof’ the agency made it impossible to reform,” the release added.

“In fact, they weren’t just ‘Trump-Proofing’ the agency from political leadership, they were accountability-proofing the agency from the American people. They did all this while spending taxpayer money to create false narratives. These were amplified by biased media counterparts with clear conflicts of interest at the Washington Post, NPR and more, to actively cover up their obscene waste, fraud, and abuse.”

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