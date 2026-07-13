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GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and his sister, Darline Graham Nordone, serve guests prior to CNN's "Politics On Tap" at Walnut Brewery on Oct. 27, 2015, in Boulder, Colorado.
GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and his sister, Darline Graham Nordone, serve guests prior to CNN's "Politics On Tap" at Walnut Brewery on Oct. 27, 2015, in Boulder, Colorado. (Jason Bahr / Getty Images)

Trump Proposes Appointing Lindsey Graham's Sister to Finish His Term: 'Would Be a Fabulous Tribute'

 By Joe Saunders  July 13, 2026 at 11:38am
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With the country still digesting the death of influential South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, President Donald Trump went public with one proposal about the vacant Senate seat:

Keep it in the family.

In a post Monday on the Truth Social platform, Trump suggested Graham’s younger sister, Darline Graham Nordone, as a placeholder in the Senate for the remainder of Graham’s term.

The decision is up to Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, but some South Carolina elected officials are backing Trump’s suggestion.

“Lindsey Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nordone, would be a fantastic pick to serve out the remainder of the senate term,” Sen. Tim Scott wrote on the social media platform X. “After speaking with Darline, there is no one better who understands Lindsey’s love for family, our state, and our country.”

South Carolina U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson told the New York Post that he has known Nordone “for years and she’s a constituent of mine in Lexington County.”

“I have faith in Gov. McMaster that he will make the right decision, but I would support the president’s recommendation,” Wilson said, according to the newspaper.

As for Nordone herself, it appears to be too soon after her brother’s death to think about what’s next.

“Actually, I’m just kind of, like, devastated, right now,” she told the newspaper by phone.

Judging by the responses on Scott’s account, some social media respondents were on board with Trump’s recommendation:

Related:
Darline Graham Nordone, Sister of Lindsey Graham, Takes Her Oath to Finish Late Brother's Senate Term

But many, many more were not — some of them were even obscene about it. Here’s an example that didn’t stoop to obscenity.

Graham, a genial but combative persona in the Senate, died Saturday of a heart condition known as aortic dissection.

He was 71 and a veteran of national politics, having been elected to the House of Representatives in the 1994 Republican takeover. He was unmarried and had no children, so his sister and her family are his sole survivors.

Graham essentially raised his sister. Their parents died when Graham was in his early 20s, nine years older than Darline. When he entered the Air Force, he was her legal guardian and later adopted her so she could receive his benefits if anything happened to him.

Whoever does get the nod, it’s McMaster’s choice entirely.

He has a 4 p.m. news conference planned Monday to make an announcement, according to The New York Times.

It also could be a very temporary position.

Graham was up for re-election this year. Because of his death, Republicans will hold a special primary Aug. 11 to choose a candidate for the November election.

The winner will face Democratic nominee Annie Andrews, a pediatrician who won the nomination in the June 9 primary.

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Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




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