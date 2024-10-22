Trump Prosecutor Met with Biden-Harris White House Multiple Times, According to Newly Released Testimony

A now-ousted special prosecutor against former President Donald Trump in Fulton County, Georgia, might have been his own worst witness when it comes to President Joe Biden’s White House.

Nathan Wade, who was booted from his role overseeing the Trump prosecution because of a romantic relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, confirmed in a newly released deposition that he’d had lengthy meetings with the Biden White House while still on the Trump case.

But he claimed he can’t remember a thing about them — while he was paid $250 an hour for his time.

In the Oct. 15 grilling by the House Judiciary Committee, a transcript shows, Wade was confronted with invoices showing he had billed Fulton County taxpayers repeatedly for conferences with Biden White House counsel.

One, dated May 23, 2022, indicated a trip to Athens, Georgia — a distance of about 70 miles from Atlanta — as well as a “conf with White House counsel.”

Yet Wade claimed he could not remember who from the White House was present or even whether the “conf” took place by phone or in person.

At another point, the transcript cites an invoice for “Interview with D.C./White House, November 18th, 2022. Eight hours at $250. Cost $2,000.”

Wade again had little to add: “I don’t remember it happening. I know that it did because the entry says that it did,” he said in the deposition.

That was followed by a series of questions about who was present, what was discussed, and even whether Wade had traveled to Washington for the interview or if someone from the White House had come to him in Georgia.

To all, Wade answered with some version of “I don’t recall.”

At still another point, Wade was asked about an invoice in which he billed Fulton taxpayers $6,000 for three days’ work from Sept. 7-9, 2022 for “Witness interview; conf call D.C.; team meeting.”

Again, Wade could not recall anything about the “conf call.”

In total, as Townhall noted, Wade used the phrases “I don’t recall,” “I can’t recall,” or “I don’t know” almost 60 times.

What is clear, however, is that Wade met with the Biden White House repeatedly while conducting a prosecution of the man the Biden White House feared as Biden’s most potent political opposition.

The fact that Wade claims not to recall anything about those meetings has its own problems.

Wade was being paid handsomely by Fulton County taxpayers for his mental acumen. Lawyers who make $250 an hour are generally expected to have a fairly high-grade intelligence, which generally translates to a reasonably good memory.

To a reasonable American, a man in Wade’s position who claims he can’t remember such important matters as when meetings take place and who attended — when those meetings involve the White House and a crucial front in the Democratic legal war on Trump — is not being very convincing.

In fact, it gives the impression that he’s got something to hide. And that makes him about the worst witness possible.

