Trump Proves U.S. Can Flex Its Military Muscles Without Getting Dragged Into War – No One Hates That More Than Democrats

For years, Americans were told that any use of military force by the GOP would spiral into another endless war.

That assumption guided foreign policy debates under both parties, and President Donald Trump has shattered it twice in less than a year back in office.

On June 22, the United States struck three Iranian nuclear facilities.

The targets included Fordow and Natanz, along with another site tied to uranium enrichment. The operation relied on air and naval power.

Submarine-launched missiles and massive ordnance were used to hit deeply buried facilities.

The strikes were as decisive as they were final. There was no ground invasion or occupation. Iran was exposed as a paper tiger, and the mission ended.

Last week, Trump ordered another operation, this time in Venezuela. U.S. forces struck Caracas and captured President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

The action followed months of strikes on Venezuelan drug-running boats.

The objective was clear and limited, and most importantly, it was achieved.

Not a single American life has been lost in the Caribbean campaign. Trump did not escalate the mission beyond its stated goal.

Both operations demonstrated something Washington elites insisted was impossible. American power can be applied surgically. It can be decisive without being heavy-handed.

There were no open-ended commitments to rebuild, and there was no nation-building trap.

Deterrence was restored globally without flooding foreign soil with U.S. troops — or U.S. soil with refugees.

Adversaries were confronted directly, and America was not dragged into another generational war.

Those outcomes contradict years of claims. Democrats, in particular, have framed the use of the military as reckless.

Yet when escalation did not happen last week or last summer, they had no explanation.

Especially given their past tolerance for extrajudicial killings under former President Barack Obama, their complaints are hollow.

The absence of chaos undermined their usual outrage narrative. No quagmire emerged, no emergency powers were demanded, and no disaster followed.

That is what frustrates Democrats most.

They want Trump to use force and fail, and they want that failure to be catastrophic.

Instead, Trump has surrounded himself with capable people while the U.S. military proved, once again, why it is the best in the world.

These operations also punctured another illusion, which is that America’s adversaries were in our league, when they were in fact about as threatening to national security as an unarmed security guard at an Aerosmith concert.

The world order Democrats describe is built on exaggeration and fear. They insist NATO is sacred and that confronting evil is somehow itself evil.

So they are left rooting against Trump and the troops. It would not be surprising if some quietly hoped for flag-draped coffins last Saturday.

That is a miserable place for a political party to land. These are people who mock Trump’s “America First” mantra while pointing to both strikes.

They miss the point, because America First does not mean America only.

Trump has kept the Monroe Doctrine alive and rejected the false choice between appeasing tyrants forever or occupying countries for decades.

He has charted a new course, and the Democrats can’t stand it.

