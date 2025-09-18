Share
President Donald Trump talks at a press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Chequers at the conclusion of a state visit on Sept. 18, 2025, in Aylesbury, England.
President Donald Trump talks at a press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Chequers at the conclusion of a state visit on Sept. 18, 2025, in Aylesbury, England. (Leon Neal / Getty Images)

Trump Provides Update on Autopen Scandal: 'It's Just Gotten Worse'

 By Jack Davis  September 18, 2025 at 3:01pm
President Donald Trump revealed Thursday that a staff member in the Biden White House who used the now-infamous autopen did not take his orders from former President Joe Biden.

The use of the autopen in the Biden White House is linked to debate over whether Biden actually knew what was being signed in his name, particularly a slew of pardons toward the end of the Biden presidency.

Trump was asked about the autopen scandal Thursday during a news conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“Yeah, it’s just gotten worse from their standpoint,” Trump said, according to a video posted to X.

“The people that used it, in particular one person, was never told by Biden to do it, only spoke to Biden twice, and that was just talking about the weather, not talking about any order. And he was taking orders from people other than Joe Biden. Joe Biden wasn’t giving those orders,” Trump said.


“You know, Joe Biden didn’t believe in open borders. He didn’t, I’ve known him for a long time. He was never the brightest bulb in the ceiling, as we know. You can go back 40 years ago and you’ll see that, go back and take a look at the hearings on Justice Thomas, and you’ll see that very much,” Trump continued.

Trump said the record shows Biden “didn’t believe in open borders and all of this nonsense that they’re peddling now, which is why they’re not in office any longer.”

“It’s a shame. The autopen was an illegal, it was illegally used, he never gave the orders, he never told them what to do. And I guess the only one he signed, or one of the few he signed, was the pardon for his son,” Trump said, referring to Hunter Biden.

Will anyone be charged in connection with the autopen scandal?

Trump noted that information related to the Capitol incursion was destroyed, referring to the House panel that investigated the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

“But you had the congressmen who when they got the information, they found out they were guilty, and they deleted and destroyed all information, everything, you couldn’t get any of it. They found out that Nancy Pelosi actually was offered the 10,000 soldiers and she turned them down. They found out many things that were very bad, so they deleted and destroyed all information,” he said.

“You talk about freedom of the press and freedom of speech, how about that one? And there’s not a thing. This is after a year and a half of hearings, they destroyed everything, and somebody’s got to be held responsible,” he added.

Biden issued pardons to cover all members of the House panel and their staff members, as noted by the BBC.

“So Biden, what he did is they knew, I don’t think he knew, but somebody knew, I don’t think Biden had a clue about anything, if you want to know the truth,” Trump said.

“But they gave a pardon to those congresspeople, they gave a pardon. Those people are so guilty. They gave a pardon, but Biden didn’t know about it,” he remarked.

“I know ’em all, and they’re sick people. They’re smart people, they’re very smart, they’re probably brilliant,” Trump said.

“They’re sick in ideology and they were running the autopen, and it was totally illegal what he did and I hope it’s going to be so adjudged.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




