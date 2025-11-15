Trump Publicly Cuts Ties with 'Wacky' Marjorie Taylor Greene

A fracture that’s been building for months finally became a public rupture on Friday.

In a lengthy post on the Truth Social platform, President Donald Trump publicly slammed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

He said he would support a primary challenge to the third-term Republican congresswoman from Georgia “if the right person runs.”

In the post, Trump listed the accomplishments of his term in office since January, and declared that “all I see ‘Wacky’ Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!”

“She has told many people that she is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore, but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day.”

Greene lashed back in a post on the social media platform X, accusing Trump of lying about her and stating that it was the controversy over documents related to deceased sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein that “sent him over the edge.”

President Trump just attacked me and lied about me. I haven’t called him at all, but I did send these text messages today. Apparently this is what sent him over the edge. The Epstein files. And of course he’s coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other… pic.twitter.com/EcUzaohZZs — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) November 15, 2025

“It’s astonishing really how hard he’s fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out that he actually goes to this level,” she wrote.

As the Associated Press reported, the lawmaker sometimes known simply as “MTG” was once one of Trump’s most vocal supporters in Congress, but the two had grown apart recently.

“Greene’s discontent dates back at least to May, when she announced she wouldn’t run for the Senate against Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff, while attacking GOP donors and consultants who feared she couldn’t win,” the outlet reported.

“In June, she publicly sided with Tucker Carlson after Trump called the commentator ‘kooky’ in a schism that emerged between MAGA and national security hardliners over possible U.S. efforts at regime change in Iran.”

The rift continued to grow.

On Nov. 4, Greene went on ABC’s “The View” — possibly the most anti-Trump show in a television universe brimming with anti-Trump shows — and, among other things, trashed House Speaker Mike Johnson amid the Democratic-engineered government shutdown.

On Nov. 6, Greene appeared on CNN with surprisingly positive words for retiring Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the former House speaker who acted as Trump’s nemesis during the second two years of his first term.

“I will praise Nancy Pelosi. She had an incredible career for her party,” Greene said. “I served under her speakership in my first term of Congress, and I’m very impressed at her ability to get things done. I wish we could get things done for our party like Nancy Pelosi was able to deliver for her party.”

In a post on X published Saturday morning, Greene touted her conservative credentials and again cited the Epstein case as the reason for the rupture with Trump. But she wrote that she would pray for the president.

This and the Epstein files is why I’m being attacked by President Trump. It really makes you wonder what is in those files and who and what country is putting so much pressure on him? I forgive him and I will pray for him to return to his original MAGA promises. https://t.co/YltouujS83 pic.twitter.com/X1zFACSnEo — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 15, 2025

“It really makes you wonder what is in those files and who and what country is putting so much pressure on him?” she wrote.

“I forgive him and I will pray for him to return to his original MAGA promises.”

