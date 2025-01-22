President Donald Trump on Wednesday revealed the contents of the letter former President Joe Biden left for him in the Oval Office.

Since former President Ronald Reagan began the custom in 1989, it has been traditional for presidents to leave their successors a note. Biden’s letter to Trump was left in a drawer of the Resolute desk in the Oval Office. Trump found the note Monday after Fox reporter Peter Doocy asked him about it, according to Fox News.

“As I take leave of this sacred office I wish you and your family all the best in the next four years,” Biden wrote.

“The American people — and people around the world — look to this house for steadiness in the inevitable storms of history, and my prayer is that in the coming years will be a time of prosperity, peace, and grace for our nation,” the letter said.

“May God bless you and guide you as He has blessed and guided our beloved country since our founding,” the letter, signed by Biden and dated Monday, concluded.

“It was a very nice letter,” Trump said Tuesday. “It was a little bit of an inspirational-type letter. Enjoy it, do a good job. Important, very important. How important the job is.”

“It was a positive, for him, in writing it,” Trump said. “I appreciated the letter.”

Despite the warm words, much of Trump’s time in office has been spent undoing the Biden agenda.

In an executive order on gender, Trump abolished Biden’s pro-transgender policy.

“Across the country, ideologues who deny the biological reality of sex have increasingly used legal and other socially coercive means to permit men to self-identify as women and gain access to intimate single-sex spaces and activities designed for women, from women’s domestic abuse shelters to women’s workplace showers. This is wrong,” the order said.

“Efforts to eradicate the biological reality of sex fundamentally attack women by depriving them of their dignity, safety, and well-being. The erasure of sex in language and policy has a corrosive impact not just on women but on the validity of the entire American system. Basing Federal policy on truth is critical to scientific inquiry, public safety, morale, and trust in government itself,” the order continued.

“This unhealthy road is paved by an ongoing and purposeful attack against the ordinary and longstanding use and understanding of biological and scientific terms, replacing the immutable biological reality of sex with an internal, fluid, and subjective sense of self unmoored from biological facts.”

In another executive order, Trump sought to rein in foreign aid, pausing much foreign assistance for 90 days until a review could be completed to determine whether the aid was in line with the Trump administration’s foreign policy.

“The United States foreign aid industry and bureaucracy are not aligned with American interests and in many cases antithetical to American values. They serve to destabilize world peace by promoting ideas in foreign countries that are directly inverse to harmonious and stable relations internal to and among countries,” the order said.

“It is the policy of United States that no further United States foreign assistance shall be disbursed in a manner that is not fully aligned with the foreign policy of the President of the United States.”

One of Trump’s executive orders bans any efforts to control social media conversations.

“Over the last 4 years, the previous administration trampled free speech rights by censoring Americans’ speech on online platforms, often by exerting substantial coercive pressure on third parties, such as social media companies, to moderate, deplatform, or otherwise suppress speech that the Federal Government did not approve,” the order said.

“Under the guise of combatting ‘misinformation,’ ‘disinformation,’ and ‘malinformation,’ the Federal Government infringed on the constitutionally protected speech rights of American citizens across the United States in a manner that advanced the Government’s preferred narrative about significant matters of public debate.”

