President Donald Trump shared text messages from NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and French President Emmanuel Macron, below right, as he prepared to leave for Davos, Switzerland, to meet with world leaders.
President Donald Trump shared text messages from NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and French President Emmanuel Macron, below right, as he prepared to leave for Davos, Switzerland, to meet with world leaders.

Trump Publishes Greenland Text Messages from France's Macron and NATO Chief Mark Rutte

 By Randy DeSoto  January 20, 2026 at 12:05pm
President Donald Trump posted text messages that he received from French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte that addressed the topic of Greenland.

Trump has been making a renewed push for the U.S. to acquire Greenland from Denmark, citing security concerns regarding Russia’s and China’s intentions in the region, as well as saying the territory is vital to his plan to construct a “Golden Dome” anti-ballistic missile defense system to protect America.

On Sunday, Trump published on Truth Social a text that he received from Macron, which said, “My friend, We are totally in line on Syria[.] We can do great things on Iran[.] I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland[.]”

“Let us try to build great things: 1) i [sic] can set up a g7 meeting after Davos in Paris on thursday afternoon. I can invite the ukrainians, the danish, the syrians and the russians in the margins 2) let us have a dinner together in Paris together on thursday before you go back to the us.”

Rutte texted Trump, “Mr. President, dear Donald — what you accomplished in Syria today is incredible. I will use my media engagements in Davos to highlight your work there, in Gaza, and in Ukraine. I am committed to finding a way forward on Greenland. Can’t wait to see you.”

Last week, Norway’s prime minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, published a private text message Trump sent him about Greenland, in which the president said Denmark can’t protect it, and the European country’s claim to the territory is weak, based on explorers who landed there hundreds of years ago.

The New York Post asked Trump why he decided to publish the private texts with Macron and Rutte.

“It just made my point. They’re saying, ‘Oh gee, let’s have dinner, let’s do this, let’s do that.’ It just made my point,’ Trump said of the leaders’ private deference after Trump threatened 10 percent tariffs, effective Feb. 1, on eight European nations opposed to his bid to acquire Greenland,” the outlet reported.

Trump posted on Truth Social on Sunday that he would be imposing a 10 percent tariff, with the rate increasing to 25 percent on June 1, on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland after they sent a contingent of troops to Greenland.

“This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland. The United States has been trying to do this transaction for over 150 years. Many Presidents have tried, and for good reason, but Denmark has always refused,” the president recounted.

Regarding Macron’s and Rutte’s references to Syria, Trump explained, “Oh, we did a good job with Syria. They had a prison break. European prisoners were breaking, and I got it stopped. That was yesterday,” Trump said, according to the Post.

“European terrorists were in prison. They had a prison break. And working with the government of Syria and the new leader of Syria, they captured all the prisoners, put them back to jail, and these were the worst terrorists in the world, all from Europe,” he added.

A reporter asked Trump on Monday as he prepared to travel to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, “What do you plan to say to European leaders when they push back on your Greenland plan?”

“Well, I don’t think they are going to push back too much. Look, we have to have it,” the president responded.

“They have to have this done,” he continued. “They can’t protect it. Denmark, they’re wonderful people, and I know the leaders are very good people, but they don’t even go there.”

“So we’ll be talking about it with the various people. We’ve had tremendous success. You know, I’ve done more for NATO than anybody else.”

Trump noted he was able to convince NATO nations to put 5 percent of their Gross Domestic Product toward defense spending, versus the 2 percent requirement before, which was not being met by many of the members.

Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015.
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
