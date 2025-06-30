Share
Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs during a hearing to "examine the Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress" on Capitol Hill on June 25, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs during a hearing to "examine the Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress" on Capitol Hill on June 25, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Kent Nishimura / Getty Images)

Trump Publishes Scathing Handwritten Note He Sent Jerome Powell - Complete with a Helpful Chart

 By Randy DeSoto  June 30, 2025 at 4:11pm
President Donald Trump hammered Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Monday for not lowering interest rates, contending that he is keeping them artificially high.

The Federal Reserve Board declined to lower interest rates in May, keeping them at the current target of 4.25 to 4.5 percent, Fox Business reported.

Forbes reported that the last time the Fed cut the rate was in December by 25 basis points, or 0.25 percent. That cut was on top of another 25 basis point reduction on Nov. 7, after the election, and a 50-point cut in September.

The Consumer Price Index had risen 2.4 percent year-over-year as of September, which was the same rate it rose as of May. The CPI rose 0.1 percent last month compared to April.

In a public note to Powell, written on a chart of other nations’ interest rates around the world, Trump wrote, “Jerome, you are, as usual, ‘too late.’ You have cost the USA a fortune — and continue to do so.”

“You should lower the rate — by a lot! Hundreds of billions of dollars being lost! No inflation,” he added.

Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno of Ohio, who serves on the Senate’s banking and budget committees, told Fox News last week that the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep the interest rate at the current level is costing the American taxpayer over $400 billion per year in interest payments on debt.

Do you agree with Trump about interest rates?

Former President Joe Biden’s Treasury Department financed an increasing share of deficit spending by selling short-term bonds.

“If we just lowered our rates to where Japan is, who has higher inflation…we would save hundreds of billions of dollars,” Moreno said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt held up and read Trump’s message to Powell during her Monday briefing.

Trump Considering Unusual Move to Undercut 'Terrible' Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell: Report

She noted that Switzerland, Japan, China, and the United Kingdom are among the many nations paying a lower interest rate than the U.S.


A reporter asked Leavitt why Trump simply does not fire Powell, whose term officially ends in May 2026, and put in someone who will lower interest rates.

“Well, it’s a good question, and one you could ask the president, because that’s a decision for him to make. But you’re right to point out the politicization of the Fed. And it’s very unfortunate for our country,” the press secretary responded.

“Jerome Powell cut rates numerous times ahead of the election when Joe Biden was in this Oval Office, but now he refuses to when the economy is in a much better place. So, there really isn’t a good explanation for that, and the president is rightfully calling attention to it,” Leavitt added.

Powell stated earlier this month that the reason the Federal Reserve Board has not lowered interest rates yet is because it wants to monitor the effects of Trump’s tariffs on inflation.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick reinforced Trump’s message to Powell, asking on social media, “Why do we have one of the highest central bank rates in the world?”

“We have a roaring economy, low inflation, trillions of dollars in new investment, and $88 billion in tariff revenue,” he added.

“Jerome Powell is a member of the ‘expert class,’ which has been wrong about Trump at every turn. This situation is very sad for our country. Both Powell and the board should be ashamed of themselves.”

