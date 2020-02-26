Trump Pulls Away to Sizable Lead Over Bernie Sanders in New Head-to-Head Poll

As the Democratic presidential primary candidates attempt to vie for voters’ support, President Donald Trump is continuing to prove to be a force to be reckoned with.

A recent survey conducted by Rasmussen concluded that most “likely voters,” if faced with voting between Trump and Democratic front-runner Bernie Sanders, would vote for the incumbent president.

The Vermont senator has seen higher support in the primaries than many anticipated. Some consider his socialist views too radical for the Democratic Party.

According to Real Clear Politics’ polling average, however, Sanders has an 11.2-point lead on the next-highest-polling candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden.

This lead has gained him a larger platform to share his policies but has also opened him up to more criticism.

TRENDING: CNN and MSNBC Air Bloomberg Ad with 9/11 Lie, Don't Bother Calling It Fake News

The recent Rasmussen survey concluded that if Sanders wins the nomination and voters are faced with a choice between him and Trump, 50 percent would vote for Trump.

Only 43 percent said they would vote for the unabashed democratic socialist, leaving 7 percent who are are still undecided.

Even when considering the margin of error of 3 percent, Trump’s support is considerable.

The survey, which was conducted over the phone between Feb. 24 and 25 with 1,000 “likely voters,” showed that while Sanders has support from 60 percent of black voters, Trump gained more support from “other minority voters.” He had 48 percent while Sanders had 44 percent.

Do you think Bernie Sanders will win the Democratic nomination? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 45% (62 Votes) 55% (75 Votes)

During the 2018 election, suburban women showed little support for the Republican Party, according to USA Today, but Rasmussen’s poll showed the gender gap may be smaller in 2020.

The president possessed a “double-digit lead” over Sanders among men, but both had equal support among women.

The Trump campaign’s national press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, told The Western Journal earlier this month that the president is more than prepared to make the case against socialism if the 2020 election takes that route.

“President Trump will be on the other side [of the stage] litigating the case against socialism,” she said. “No one can do that more effectively than President Trump.

“And when that case is litigated, I can tell you this: The party of Lincoln will defeat the party of Lenin if that’s the route they choose to go down.”

RELATED: Democratic Superdelegates Overwhelmingly Opposed to a Bernie Sanders Nomination, NYT Finds

McEnany also warned voters not to underestimate former Vice President Joe Biden’s presence in the race, even though many outlets have reported his declining support.

Since South Carolina, seen as a potential “firewall” for Biden, has not yet held its primary, McEnany believes the former VP isn’t out of the race just yet, although recent polls may suggest otherwise.

“The media has written this narrative that Joe Biden’s out, but I would watch out for Joe Biden,” she said. “I would note to our voters that disastrous Joe Biden can make a comeback.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.