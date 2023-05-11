Trump Pulls Out Evidence from His Blazer as CNN Tries to Lie About What He Did on Jan. 6

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins may have thought she would catch former President Donald Trump off guard with a question about Jan. 6.

As it turns out, Trump came to Wednesday night’s CNN town hall event prepared in advance.

Former President Trump pulls out screenshots of his tweets on January 5th and 6th asking for protestors to remain peaceful. pic.twitter.com/fRxnF6QICZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 11, 2023

“When they went to the Capitol and they were breaking into the Capitol, smashing windows, injuring police officers, why did it take you three hours to tell them to go home?” Collins asked.

“I don’t believe it did. Oh, let me pull it out. I have to pull it out,” Trump responded as he grabbed a stack of papers out from his blazer.

“On January 5, the day before, I said, ‘Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!'”

Trump then read a tweet that went out at roughly 2:38 p.m. Eastern on the day of the incursion, which began around 1:30 and 2:00 p.m., according to NPR.

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Roughly 45 minutes later that very same day, Trump sent out another tweet to the participants of the Capitol incursion.

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order — respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!” Trump wrote at the time.

Collins pushed back on the president’s claims, but he nonetheless stood by his former tweets, which he had printed out for the whole CNN audience to see.

On Truth Social Monday morning, Trump suggested there might be a bit of conflict at the event.

In fact, he even went as far as saying it could very well turn into a “disaster for all.”

“I’ll be doing CNN tomorrow night, LIVE from the Great State of New Hampshire, because they are rightfully desperate to get those fantastic (TRUMP!) ratings once again. They made me a deal I couldn’t refuse!!!” Trump wrote.

“Could be the beginning of a New & Vibrant CNN, with no more Fake News, or it could turn into a disaster for all, including me. Let’s see what happens? Wednesday Night at 8:00!!!”

