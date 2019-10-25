Trump Pulls No Punches in New Book: 'Treasonous' Obama Was 'Caught Spying'

President Donald Trump is attacking the “treasonous” Obama administration for “spying” on his 2016 presidential campaign, according to excerpts from a new book.

The Washington Examiner recently published snippets of the book “Inside Trump’s White House: The Real Story of His Presidency,” written by Doug Wead.

The book shows that Trump is doubling down on comments he has made in the past claiming that former President Barack Obama was linked to surveillance of his campaign.

“What they did was treasonous, OK? It was treasonous,” Trump said in one excerpt.

Surveillance of the Trump campaign led to the investigation about alleged collusion with Russia, which resulted in that allegation being disproven.

However, the book shows Trump recounting the damage done by the probe.

“Anybody else would be unable to function under the kind of pressure and distraction I had. They couldn’t get anything done,” Trump said.

“No other president should ever have to go through this. But understand, there was no collusion. They would have had to make something up.”

The Trump administration has launched its own investigation into the surveillance, which began in the waning months of the Obama administration.

According to Fox News, the probe led by U.S. Attorney John Durham has become a criminal investigation.

Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz has also investigated the role of the FBI and other agencies in the initial surveillance of the Trump campaign. The results of his investigation are expected to be released soon.

Trump said those who tried to spy on him are being exposed.

“The interesting thing out of all of this is that we caught them spying on the election. They were spying on my campaign. So you know? What is that all about?” Trump said in the new book.

“I have never ever said this, but truth is, they got caught spying. They were spying,” Trump said.

He then added one word: “Obama.”

In 2017, Trump tweeted that Obama “had my ‘wires tapped’” in Trump Tower as his way of saying that his predecessor’s administration was spying.

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

“It turned out I was right. By the way,” Trump said in one excerpt of the new book.

“In fact, what I said was peanuts compared to what they did. They were spying on my campaign. They got caught and they said, ‘Oh we were not spying. It was actually an investigation.’ Can you imagine an administration investigating its political opponents?” he added.

Wead’s book is expected to be released next month.

