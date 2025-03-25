Trump Pulls the Plug on Biden DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' Secret Service Protection

The man who failed to protect the United States’ southern border for four years is losing his Secret Service protection — four months early.

Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security under President Joe Biden, is no longer getting a taxpayer-funded security detail, the Secret Service announced Monday, according to The Washington Post.

It was just the latest decision by President Donald Trump to pull protection from Biden figures.

On March 17, Trump announced that Biden’s son, Hunter, and daughter, Ashley, no longer qualified for Secret Service protection.

The Secret Service was informed Friday about a presidential memorandum cutting Mayorkas’ protection, the Post reported.

The Secret Service confirmed the news about Mayorkas in an email, according to the Post.

“Former Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Mr. Hunter and Ms. Ashley Biden and their families are no longer protectees of the United States Secret Service,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in the email, the Post reported.

Trump himself had not commented on Mayorkas early Tuesday morning, though he did share a Truth Social social post late Monday bearing the news.

According to the New York Post, Biden, while he was still in office, extended Mayorkas’ Secret Service protection for six months after his administration was to end. It was set to expire in mid-July before Trump decided otherwise.

As DHS secretary, Mayorkas was one of the most public faces of the Biden administration and the invasion of illegal immigration it permitted. He was the target of a failed impeachment attempt by House Republicans last year.

Since the Secret Service is part of the Department of Homeland Security, he was also ultimately in charge of the agency when it failed to protect then-candidate Donald Trump from a nearly fatal assassin’s bullet in July in Butler, Pennsylvania.

(Now-former Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle was forced to resign.)

News of his loss of protection was celebrated by Mayorkas’ critics on social media:

The Secret Service was customarily tight-lipped about the decision.

“Per executive memorandum of the President, the protective detail for former Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has been discontinued,” the agency said, according to the New York Post.

“To ensure the integrity of our operations, we cannot comment on the specifics of our protective means and methods.”

