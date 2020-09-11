Trump Pushes 'Patriotic Education': America Is 'Worth Defending, Preserving and Protecting'

While the discussion of reopening schools for in-person learning is getting plenty of attention, the topic of what subjects should and shouldn’t be covered upon reopening isn’t receiving nearly as much coverage.

Well, President Donald Trump has made it pretty clear what he thinks of how schools choose to cover the country’s history.

“We must teach our children that America is an exceptional, free and just nation worth defending, preserving and protecting. And that’s what we want to do,” Trump said during an Aug. 31 news conference.

“What we’re witnessing today is a result of left-wing indoctrination in our nation’s schools and universities. Many young Americans have been fed lies about America being a wicked nation plagued by racism,” Trump continued.

TRENDING: College Football Players Show NFL What 'Unity' Demonstration Should Really Look Like

“The only path to unity is to rebuild a shared national identity focused on common American values and virtues, of which we have plenty,” he said.

“This includes restoring patriotic education in our nation’s schools, where they’re trying to change everything that we’ve learned. What we’ve learned — in fact, what most of you have learned, they want to change it. They want to change it for whatever reason — cancel culture — whatever you want to call it.”

Trump’s remarks come during a time of significant social upheaval in the country.

Regardless of historical context, many Americans today firmly believe that anyone who would be construed “racist” by 2020’s standards should be scrubbed from history.

Do you think the left is trying to rewrite American history? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (1151 Votes) 1% (9 Votes)

Conveniently ignoring the fact that this particular standard would essentially condemn a host of significant figures who lived prior to the 1950s, that narrative has led to many people believing America has been, and still is, a racist country.

That’s taken the form of protests, riots, civil unrest and, most worrisome, the destruction of property.

Trump issued an ominous warning that if “the extreme left” gets its way, the ramifications would extend far beyond the educational system.

“This is the extreme left’s agenda for America,” he said.

“They want to appoint radical prosecutors, judges and federal officials who will set criminals free. Their stated plan is to cut police funding, abolish cash bail, close down prisons, re-educate our children, preach left-wing social justice, establish a national sanctuary for criminal illegal aliens and abolish the death penalty, even for cop killers.”

RELATED: Poll: Trump Edges Biden Among Florida Latino Voters, Far Ahead of 2016 Polling

In summation, Trump made it crystal clear how he feels about the effect that far-left extremism, whether it’s in a classroom or the country at large, would leave Americans.

“No one will be safe,” Trump said.

This article appeared originally on Patriot Project.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.