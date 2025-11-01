Trump Pushes Senate GOP to End Filibuster, Claims Democrats Will Do It Anyway Once They Are Back in Power

President Donald Trump is pushing Congress to end the filibuster, but Republican members of the Senate say such a move would be shortsighted.

On Thursday, Trump posted via Truth Social about his recent trip to Asia, telling followers he had been pondering the government shutdown, which Senate Republicans need 60 votes to end.

“The one question that kept coming up, however, was how did the Democrats SHUT DOWN the United States of America, and why did the powerful Republicans allow them to do it? The fact is, in flying back, I thought a great deal about that question, WHY?” he wrote.

“It is now time for the Republicans to play their ‘TRUMP CARD,’ and go for what is called the Nuclear Option — Get rid of the Filibuster, and get rid of it, NOW!” Trump said.

After stating this was something the Democrats had tried before, the president added they will surely do it again, so Republicans should beat them to the punch.

“If the Democrats ever came back into power, which would be made easier for them if the Republicans are not using the Great Strength and Policies made available to us by ending the Filibuster, the Democrats will exercise their rights, and it will be done in the first day they take office, regardless of whether or not we do it.”

Citing efforts by former President Barack Obama and former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, the president tried to make his case for the benefits Republicans would reap in ending it.

“In addition to all of the other things we would get, such as the best Judges, the best U.S. Attorneys, the best of everything, this was a concept from years ago of then President Barack Hussein Obama and former Majority Leader Harry Reid in order to take advantage of the Republicans.”

USA Today reported that Senate Majority Leader John Thune remains unmoved in his support of the filibuster. Spokesman Ryan Wrasse said that “Leader Thune’s position on the importance of the legislative filibuster is unchanged.”

Should Republicans end the filibuster for government funding bills? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 60% (6 Votes) No: 40% (4 Votes)

North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis agreed with Thune’s stance.

“I will never support ending the filibuster, and I think Republicans have made that very clear,” he said.

The filibuster is currently allowing Democrats to block the continuing resolution needed to reopen the government, requiring 60 votes.

This is the second longest shutdown in government history.

Trump clearly wants solutions rather than more delays as Democrats dig their heels in, refusing to surrender the votes needed.

It would be shortsighted, as the filibuster can protect the minority in the Senate, something Republicans will have to consider again.

It is the nature of American politics for the majority to find themselves in a minority sooner or later.

Truthfully, the answer is for Democrats to stop acting like petulant children and reopen the government before the disaster gets worse.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.