SECTIONS
Business and Money Culture
Print

Trump Pushing Job Training as Employers Search for Workers

HELSINKI, FINLAND - JULY 16: (RUSSIA-OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin after their summit on July 16, 2018 in Helsinki, Finland. The two leaders met one-on-one and discussed a range of issues including Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S election. (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images); fizkes/Shutterstock

By The Western Journal
July 19, 2018 at 10:40am
Print

Promoting a robust U.S. economy, President Donald Trump is pressing U.S. companies and trade associations to bolster their job training opportunities as employers search for qualified skilled workers to fill vacancies.

Trump was holding a White House event Thursday with corporate leaders, workers and students to promote apprenticeships, vocational opportunities and job training. The president is asking companies and trade organizations to sign a pledge to provide the training for their workforce.

The president’s 2016 campaign included a pitch to help the “forgotten men and women” who have suffered amid globalization and a shifting economy.

The pledge and an executive order creating a national council for U.S. workers and a workforce policy advisory board aims to address the needs of manufacturing workers as the president has engaged in trade disputes that have rattled the economy.

The White House said it expected the “Pledge to America’s Workers” to provide at least 500,000 new career opportunities for students and workers over the next five years, including apprenticeships, work-based learning and continuing education.

TRENDING: Dershowitz: Mueller Squeezing Manafort To Get Him To ‘Sing’ or ‘Compose’ Against Trump

The White House said some of the companies signing the pledge would include General Motors, FedEx, The Home Depot, IBM, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Northrop Grumman and Walmart. Several trade associations were also committing to the job training initiative, and Trump was welcoming several members of Congress and state and local officials.

The administration wants to bring millions of Americans who are not working or searching for work — and therefore aren’t included in the unemployment rate — back into the job market.

More people with jobs would accelerate economic growth and could help the White House achieve its goal of sustained growth of 3 percent or higher.

The additional workers could also help fill 6.6 million open jobs, a near-record high and more than the number of unemployed workers.

Yet a lack of skills is just one reason some Americans have given up on their job search. Economic research has found that opioid addiction and related health problems have kept millions of Americans sidelined.

The aging population and retirement of baby boomers is also a challenge. The proportion of Americans ages 25 to 54 who are working or looking for work has risen steadily in the past three years.

But that increase has largely been offset by retirements, leaving the overall percentage of Americans in the workforce stuck at about 63 percent.

Some economists are unsympathetic to businesses’ complaints about the lack of unqualified workers. They argue that companies should pay more to attract more applicants.

That would also signal to those out of work where the greatest demand for jobs is and what kind of training they should seek.

RELATED: Hispanic Unemployment Rate Plunges to Record Low

Yet pay has risen modestly since the recession ended in 2009 and in the past year has been offset by rising inflation.

And if employers are desperate, they should be willing to conduct more training themselves, labor experts say.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: Donald Trump, Jobs, Unemployment

Popular Right Now

Brandon J. Weichert

The White House is seen under a stormy sky on February 24, 2016, in Washington, D.C.MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Brandon Weichert: The Deep State Finds Its Next Target

Jack Davis

Ron Paul standing at a microphone.T.J. Kirkpatrick/Getty Images

Ron Paul: ‘Biggest Bubble in the History of Mankind’ Is About to Burst

Randy DeSoto

Lisa Page, right, with Texas GOP Rep. John Ratcliffe.Getty Images

Congressman: Lisa Page Admits Her Texts ‘Mean Exactly What They Say’

Chris Agee

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 07: Maxine Waters speaks onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 7, 2018 in New Orleans, LouisianaParas Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

Maxine Warns of ‘Armed Protests’ Against Her After Calling for Harassment of Trump Officials

The Western Journal

Anchorage Skyline with a winter reflectionRocky Grimes/ Shutterstock

Democratic Candidate for Alaska Has Never Been to Alaska

Chris Agee

Lisa Page (L), former legal counsel to former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, arrives on Capitol Hill July 16, 2018 arrives to speak before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

Louis Gohmert: Lisa Page Has ‘Given Us More Insights’ Than Peter Strzok

Chris Agee

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau addresses the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters, September 20, 2016 in New York City.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

After Wave of Migrants, Canada Appoints Border Security Minister

Randy DeSoto

Rand Paul talks with Wolf Blitzer.screenshot CNN

Rand Paul Defends Trump’s Russia Comments Against Combative Wolf Blitzer

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.