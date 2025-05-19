Trump and Putin Speak Out After Lengthy Call - Peace Process Takes Big Step Forward, Role for Pope Discussed

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin both addressed a phone call they had Monday about bringing the war in Ukraine to a close.

“Just completed my two hour call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. I believe it went very well. Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Representatives from Russia and Ukraine will work out the issues for negotiation that will be discussed between the two parties, the president added.

“The tone and spirit of the conversation were excellent. If it wasn’t, I would say so now, rather than later. Russia wants to do [large-scale] TRADE with the United States when this catastrophic ‘bloodbath’ is over, and I agree,” Trump wrote.

He argued that there are great economic opportunities for both Russia and Ukraine if peace can be achieved.

Trump then related that he had updated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding his call with Putin.

“The Vatican, as represented by the Pope, has stated that it would be very interested in hosting the negotiations. Let the process begin!” the president concluded.

ABC News reported that Putin also spoke with reporters in Sochi following his call with Trump.

“The President of the United States and I agreed that Russia can and is ready to work with Ukraine on a memorandum on the possible eventual future peace treaty,” he said.

🇷🇺 PUTIN: WE ARE READY TO WORK ON A FUTURE PEACE TREATY “We need to find the most effective ways to achieving peace. The President of the United States and I agreed that Russia can and is ready to work with Ukraine on a memorandum on the possible eventual future peace treaty.”… https://t.co/R9rvx0qvxs pic.twitter.com/lBppIQNmyS — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 19, 2025

Russia wants “a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis,” Putin said.

Zelenskyy posted Sunday on social media platform X that he met with Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Rome over the weekend.

Good meeting with @VP J. D. Vance and Secretary of State @SecRubio in Rome. During our talks we discussed negotiations in Istanbul to where the Russians sent a low level delegation of non-decision-makers. I reaffirmed that Ukraine is ready to be engaged in real diplomacy and… pic.twitter.com/ko2cKKYvCZ — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 18, 2025

He wrote, “I reaffirmed that Ukraine is ready to be engaged in real diplomacy and underscored the importance of a full and unconditional ceasefire as soon as possible.”

