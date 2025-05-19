Share
President Donald Trump, left, announced a successful two-hour phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, right. (Win McNamee / Getty Images; Contributor / Getty Images)

Trump and Putin Speak Out After Lengthy Call - Peace Process Takes Big Step Forward, Role for Pope Discussed

 By Randy DeSoto  May 19, 2025 at 12:37pm
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin both addressed a phone call they had Monday about bringing the war in Ukraine to a close.

“Just completed my two hour call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. I believe it went very well. Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Representatives from Russia and Ukraine will work out the issues for negotiation that will be discussed between the two parties, the president added.

“The tone and spirit of the conversation were excellent. If it wasn’t, I would say so now, rather than later. Russia wants to do [large-scale] TRADE with the United States when this catastrophic ‘bloodbath’ is over, and I agree,” Trump wrote.

He argued that there are great economic opportunities for both Russia and Ukraine if peace can be achieved.

Trump then related that he had updated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding his call with Putin.

“The Vatican, as represented by the Pope, has stated that it would be very interested in hosting the negotiations. Let the process begin!” the president concluded.

ABC News reported that Putin also spoke with reporters in Sochi following his call with Trump.

“The President of the United States and I agreed that Russia can and is ready to work with Ukraine on a memorandum on the possible eventual future peace treaty,” he said.

Russia wants “a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis,” Putin said.

Zelenskyy posted Sunday on social media platform X that he met with Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Rome over the weekend.

He wrote, “I reaffirmed that Ukraine is ready to be engaged in real diplomacy and underscored the importance of a full and unconditional ceasefire as soon as possible.”

