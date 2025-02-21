Trump Puts Dem Gov In Her Place on Trans Issue: You're Not Getting Federal Funding

President Donald Trump promised Friday to deny federal funds to Maine when the state’s Democratic Gov. Janet Mills indicated she would not be complying with his executive order banning men from women’s sports.

Trump noted, before the two got into a tense exchange, that he had signed an executive order two weeks ago regarding the subject.

“Many Democrats are fighting me on that,” the president said. “I hope you continue, because you’ll never win another race.”

Trump recounted how men who identify as women have been breaking records and endangering the safety of women, offering the example of women’s boxing during the Paris Olympics last summer.

The president pointed out that the NCAA complied immediately with his executive order on the issue.

“But I understand Maine, is Maine here — the governor of Maine?” Trump asked.

“I’m here,” Mills replied.

Heated exchange between President Trump and Gov. Janet Mills (D-ME) over executive order banning transgender women in sports President Trump: “Are you not going to comply with that?”@GovJanetMills: “I’m complying with state and federal laws.” Trump: “We are the federal law.… pic.twitter.com/O7my5uN45W — CSPAN (@cspan) February 21, 2025

“Are you not going to comply with that?” the president asked.

“I’m complying with state and federal laws,” Mills responded.

“We are the federal law,” Trump replied. “You better do it, because you’re not going to get any federal funding at all if you don’t …your population, even though it’s somewhat liberal … doesn’t want men playing in women’s sports …”

“See you in court,” Mills said curtly.

“Good. I’ll see you in court,” Trump responded with an edge in his voice. “I look forward to that. That should be a real easy one. And enjoy your life after governor, because I don’t think you’ll be in elected politics.”

A New York Times/Ipsos poll conducted last month found that 79 percent of Americans believe men should not compete in women’s sports. The survey found 94 percent of Republicans hold that view, along with 67 percent of Democrats and 64 percent of independents.

So Trump’s view is definitely the majority position.

The president’s executive order titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports” cited Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972, which guarantees that women cannot be denied an equal opportunity to participate in sports.

Happy President Day to America’s President I’ll never get over this picture 🥲 pic.twitter.com/8SxlCCgsBT — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 17, 2025

Part of Title IX enforcement under the Trump administration will be taking action against educational institutions “that deny female students an equal opportunity to participate in sports and athletic events by requiring them, in the women’s category, to compete with or against or to appear unclothed before males.”

The Associated Press reported, “The Maine Principals’ Association, which governs high school sports in the state, said earlier this month that it would continue to allow transgender female athletes to compete. The association’s executive director, Mike Burnham, said it would follow the Maine Human Rights Act, which bars discrimination based on gender identity.”

Maine Democrat Attorney General Aaron Frey also pledged he would “defend Maine’s laws and block efforts by the president to bully and threaten us.”

Trump’s executive order is not a law, but it is based on Title IX. The Supreme Court has not ruled on whether the legislation, which is intended to ensure women’s equal opportunity, applies to those who identify as women.

It would seem that Trump is on pretty firm legal ground in denying funding to those states that do not comply with Title IX as his administration has interpreted it. The plain definition of women and millennia of history is on his side.

Mills may talk tough about seeing the president in court, but it seems Trump is the one likely to prevail.

