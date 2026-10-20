Trump Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is, Announces He's Spending $400 Million on 'Most Important Midterm Elections' Ever

President Donald Trump is going all-in to the tune of $400 million for “the Most Important Midterm Elections in our Country’s History.”

He posted Tuesday on Truth Social, “Because of my belief in the Republican Party, and all of our Policies and Principles, and especially after witnessing what is taking place in France, and other locations throughout Europe, I am pleased to announce that, having to do with the Most Important Midterm Elections in our Country’s History, I have spent, or will be spending, over 400 Million Dollars by Election Day.”

“More than 300 Million Dollars has already been spent on Advertising, Direct and Indirect Voter Contact, Rallies, Rally Arenas, Telerallies, Get Out the Vote Programs, Election Integrity, and more. It is my Great Honor to do so on behalf of the Republican Party, which has done so much to bring our Country back from the Edge of Oblivion,” he added.

Because of my belief in the Republican Party, and all of our Policies and Principles, and especially after witnessing what is taking place in France, and other locations throughout Europe, I am pleased to announce that, having to do with the Most Important Midterm Elections in our Country’s History, I have spent, or will be spending, over 400 Million Dollars by Election Day. More than 300 Million Dollars has already been spent on Advertising, Direct and Indirect Voter Contact, Rallies, Rally Arenas, Telerallies, Get Out the Vote Programs, Election Integrity, and more. It is my Great Honor to do so on behalf of the Republican Party, which has done so much to bring our Country back from the Edge of Oblivion. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP ( TS: Oct 20 2026, 1:09 PM ET )​​​​​​​​‍‌​​‌​‌‍​​‍‌​‌​​​​‌‌‌‍‍‌​​​‌‌‌‌‌‌​‍‌ — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) October 20, 2026

Speaking at a rally in Kansas on Monday night, Trump contended, “If you want to see what is at stake in this Election, just look at what is happening in France — a once-great nation that is being conquered, looted, and burned to the ground by migrants, jihadists, and communists who hate Christianity, and they hate, frankly, the Western Civilization, itself.”

🔥🔥 @POTUS on third-world migrants terrorizing Paris: “They hate Christianity, and they hate, frankly, Western civilization itself.” “Globalist left-wing politicians have TREASONOUSLY imported millions of third-world migrants who are totally incompatible with Western values.” https://t.co/MCNgqUqqsz — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 20, 2026

“As we are seeing in Europe, globalist left-wing politicians have treasonously imported millions and millions of third world migrants who are totally incompatible with… Western values. They despise everything about France, and they’re destroying that country. And we’re not going to let that happen to this country,” the president pledged to the cheers of the audience.

Far left scum arrested for setting fire to the 19th century Limoges city hall during French riots. Yet all you hear from legacy media and politicians is the imaginary far right.

https://t.co/fhNsbaLH71 — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) October 20, 2026

Last week, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer warned his fellow Democrats that Republicans have an “enormous” financial advantage heading into the home stretch of the midterm election cycle.

Schumer pointed out that Trump could spend between $400 million and $500 million from his super PAC, MAGA Inc.

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Elon Musk has added $366 million so far to help Republicans win midterm races.

Fox News reported last week that based on its most recent polling, Republicans and Democrats each have 47 probable wins in the Senate, leaving six toss-up seats.

Those include Alaska, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Ohio, and Texas.

Cook Political Report adds Kansas to the toss-up list. All of them except for Michigan are seats currently held by Republicans.

Cook has Minnesota’s U.S. Senate seat as leaning Democrat, though newcomer Michele Tafoya appears within striking distance for a possible Republican pick-up.

Cook sees the House as still in play, though Democrats have 214 of the 218 needed for a majority in the “Solid D” to “Lean D” territory, while Republicans have 200, with 21 races listed as toss-ups between the two parties.

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