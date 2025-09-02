Trump Puts Social Media Rumors to Rest About What He Was Doing In Recent Days

President Donald Trump addressed the rumors on Tuesday that went viral on social media over the weekend that he was dead or in failing health.

There was nothing on Trump’s public schedule starting on Wednesday of last week, which started the rumor mill turning that the president was sick or even dead, CNN reported.

When Trump posted a Truth Social post criticizing Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s handling of violence in Chicago, Pritzker responded, “Why don’t you send everyone proof of life first?”

Why don’t you send everyone proof of life first? (Either way, Chicago doesn’t want you here) pic.twitter.com/1hdPA6NENJ — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) August 31, 2025

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked the president on Tuesday, “How did you find out over the weekend that you were dead? Did you see that?”

He noted there were 1.3 million user engagements as of Saturday morning on the subject.

“Last week, I did numerous news conferences, all successful. They went very well, like this is going very well. And then, I didn’t do any for two days, and they said, ‘There must be something wrong with him,'” Trump said.

.@POTUS responds to the latest delusions of the Radical Left: “Last week, I did numerous news conferences… I didn’t do any for two days and they said there must be something wrong with him. Biden wouldn’t do them for months… nobody ever said there was ever anything wrong” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/OPQd4zKnLt — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 2, 2025

“Biden wouldn’t do them for months. You wouldn’t see him, and nobody ever said there was ever anything wrong,” he added.

Trump pointed out that he did an hour-and-a-half-long interview with The Daily Caller’s Reagan Reese on Friday.

The 79-year-old president said, “I was very active over the weekend. … I went out to visit some people at the [golf] club that I own pretty nearby, on the Potomac River. No, I’ve been very active, actually.”

🚨 NOW: President Trump is enjoying his Labor Day at Trump National Golf Club near DC Sorry libs, President Trump is alive, well, and golfing today. 47 has earned EVERY second of enjoyment today. pic.twitter.com/2EpcBSBogv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 1, 2025

Another rumor making the rounds on social media is that Trump is suffering from congestive heart failure.

People pointed to past pictures showing bruising on his hands and mild swelling in his ankles.

Sorry Libs Donald Trump is not dead. It’s curious you all never wondered when Biden disappeared for weeks. Nah, where is trump? He’s golfing. lol pic.twitter.com/950GHnjXe1 — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) August 30, 2025

In July, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt explained the bruising was caused by “frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin,” which does have blood-thinning qualities.

Karoline Leavitt announces that President Trump has been diagnosed with Chronic Venous Insufficiency “An echocardiogram was also performed and confirmed normal cardiac structure and function. No signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness were identified.” -… pic.twitter.com/FBBDpqEluj — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) July 17, 2025

Leavitt read a note from Trump’s White House physician saying the president suffers from chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition for those over 70, causing swelling in the ankles.

Additionally, “An echocardiogram was also performed, and confirmed normal cardiac structure and function. No signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness were identified.”

Fox News reported, “Trump’s released medical report [in April] also included his vital statistics to include his height, weight of 224 pounds, resting heart rate of 62 beats per minute, a blood pressure of 128/74 mmHg, a pulse oximetry of 99% on room air and a temperature of 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit.”

