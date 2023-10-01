Share
News

Trump Puts Store Robbers, Looters on Notice About What to 'Expect', Boldly Pledges 'Retribution'

 By Jack Davis  October 1, 2023
When there is a new sheriff in the White House, mob mayhem will no longer rule in American cities, former President Donald Trump said Friday.

“We will immediately stop all of the pillaging and theft,” Trump told the California Republican Party convention in Anaheim, according to The Associated Press.

“Very simply: If you rob a store, you can fully expect to be shot as you are leaving that store.

As the applause faded, Trump had one more word to add:  “Shot!”

Teacher Who Allegedly Befriended and Raped a Minor Rearrested After Victim Receives Appalling Message

“The word that they shoot you will get out within minutes and our nation, in one day, will be an entirely different place,” Trump said.

“There must be retribution for theft and destruction and the ruination of our country.”

Noting that “we have the greatest law enforcement in the world,” Trump said police are restrained because they “know what to do, but they aren’t allowed to do anything because of incompetent politicians,” according to Fox News.

“When the police are allowed to do their job – and that means sometimes shoot them – this will stop immediately. Immediately,” he said,

Retail theft has spiked, prompting Target to close several stores nationally in Democratic-dominated cities. A recent report by KSL-TV in Salt Lake City, Utah, said organized retail theft costs businesses $1 billion a year in Utah alone.

Nationally, retail theft is estimated to cost $112.1 billion per year, the National Retail Federation said, according to USA Today.

Last week, Philadelphia was rocked by two days of looting as flash mobs descended on stores like Apple, Lululemon and Foot Locker, WPVI-TV in Philadelphia reported.

The looting followed a judge’s decision to dismiss charges against a police officer accused of murder in the shooting death of a motorist in August, KYW-TV in Philadelphia reported.



 

Trump also said that after he is elected, the Department of Justice would force local prosecutors to get tough on crime.

“I will direct a completely overhauled DOJ to investigate every radical DA and AG in America for their illegal, racist, and reverse enforcement of the law,” Trump said in another video clip posted to X.

“We will start with the Marxist monsters unleashing mayhem on Los Angeles and San Francisco,” he said.

“We will reverse the decline of America and we will end the desecration of your once great state, California,” Trump said, according to AP.

“This is not a great state anymore. This is a dumping ground. You’re a dumping ground. The world is being dumped into California. Prisoners. Terrorists. Mental patients,” he said.

Trump said that “under the radical left Marxists and fascists,”California was a state with “mass homeless encampments, soaring taxes, woke tech tyrants, child mutilation … roving bands of criminals looters and thugs,” according to Reason.

Super PAC Ad Shows Ramaswamy Seemingly Ripping Off Obama Quotes in Speeches

Trump blamed what he called “lunatic” environmentalists for water shortages in the state.

“In Los Angeles, you have faucets, washing machines, all these things, but there’s very little water…a $35 million house and you can’t take a shower,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




