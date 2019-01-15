Trump Slams Pelosi for Accepting Money During Government Shutdown

President Donald Trump questioned why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would receive a paycheck from the government after many federal workers missed their first paycheck Friday.

Many federal workers might have been wondering the same thing.

“Why is Nancy Pelosi getting paid when people who are working are not?” Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

Why is Nancy Pelosi getting paid when people who are working are not? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2019

TRENDING: Supreme Court Appears Ready To Strike Down Restrictive Alcohol Law

Pelosi makes $223,500 a year as house speaker.

She did not respond to questions about whether she was accepting pay during the partial government shutdown, according to a Jan. 7 Washington Post article.

However, she was not among more than 70 members of Congress from both parties who have said they will refuse or donate their pay during the shutdown, accoridng to a CNN report Thursday.

Those members include Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw and Democratic Virginia Rep. Virginia Wexton, both freshmen, according to Fox Business.

Should lawmakers forego their salaries during government shutdowns? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Congressional leaders besides Pelosi also dodged questions about taking pay during the shutdown.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise did not reveal their plans to accept or refuse pay during the partial government shutdown as of Jan. 7, according to WaPo.

Trump has always donated his presidential salary, which is $400,000 a year, according to Business Insider.

For example, he has given his salary to the Department of Transportation to rebuild infrastructure and to the Department of Health and Human Services to fight the opioid crisis.

The shutdown affects roughly 800,000 federal employees, who missed their first paychecks Friday.

RELATED: Several Republican Senators Team Up with Democrats, Urge Trump To End Shutdown

A news release from the Senate Appropriations Committee estimated more than 420,000 essential federal employees would be expected to work without pay.

Some lawmakers have introduced legislation to change how future shutdowns affect lawmakers and federal employees.

For example, Republican Montana Sen. Steve Daines introduced a bill Thursday to withhold the pay of members of Congress during future government shutdowns.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.