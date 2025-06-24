Share
Following American airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities on Saturday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, right, called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, left, prompting Trump to take to Truth Social to defend himself and put down AOC and the Democrats.
Trump Quotes Legendary Clint Eastwood Line as He Issues Big Challenge to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

 By Bryan Chai  June 24, 2025 at 10:54am
President Donald Trump’s second term has seen its fair share of vocal critics, particularly with regards to various geopolitical conflicts.

Trump has even faced some scrutiny from his MAGA base this go around in terms of these issues.

Obviously, Trump’s usual critics from the Democratic left have largely attacked the president, too, on this matter.

One curiously mum voice on the matter has actually been Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

(Ocasio-Cortez is largely linked to a 2028 Democratic presidential bid, and pundits have largely assumed that she is on her “best behavior” in the run-up to that.)

The normally outspoken Ocasio-Cortez, one of the founding mothers of the Democratic progressive “squad,” has seemed more interested in rallying her base than fighting the Trump administration of late.

That all changed after Trump launched a devastating strike on Iranian nuclear capabilities over the weekend.

Trump’s aggressive gambit — which appears to have largely worked — drew the ire of Ocasio-Cortez, who brought up the bogeyman of “impeachment” as a response to the president’s move.

And Trump took that personally.

Here’s Ocasio-Cortez’s X post from Saturday:

“The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers,” Ocasio-Cortez claimed. “He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations.

“It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.”

Trump responded to that quip with a blistering Truth Social post — where the president got to quote an iconic line from the seminal action-thriller film, “Sudden Impact.”

And the president did not hold back:

“Stupid AOC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the ‘dumbest’ people in Congress, is now calling for my Impeachment, despite the fact that the Crooked and Corrupt Democrats have already done that twice before,” Trump posted. “The reason for her ‘rantings’ is all of the Victories that the U.S.A. has had under the Trump Administration. The Democrats aren’t used to WINNING, and she can’t stand the concept of our Country being successful again.”

It’s here, where a clearly fed-up Trump actually complimented Ocasio-Cortez, or at least offered faint praise.

“When we examine her Test Scores, we will find out that she is NOT qualified for office but, nevertheless, far more qualified than Crockett, who is a seriously Low IQ individual, or Ilhan Omar, who does nothing but complain about our Country, yet the Failed Country that she comes from doesn’t have a Government, is drenched in Crime and Poverty, and is rated one of the WORST in the World, if it’s even rated at all,” Trump continued, who was far, far from done.

“How dare ‘The Mouse’ tells us how to run the United States of America! We’re just now coming back from that Radical Left experiment with Sleepy Joe, Kamala, and ‘THE AUTOPEN,’ in charge. What a disaster it was!” Trump said. “AOC should be forced to take the Cognitive Test that I just completed at Walter Reed Medical Center, as part of my Physical. As the Doctor in charge said, ‘President Trump ACED it,’ meaning, I got every answer right.

“Instead of her constant complaining, Alexandria should go back home to Queens, where I was also brought up, and straighten out her filthy, disgusting, crime ridden streets, in the District she ‘represents,’ and which she never goes to anymore. She better start worrying about her own Primary, before she thinks about beating our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, whose career is definitely on very thin ice!”

It’s at this point that Trump wraps up his post with a sobering fact about the state of the party — and a clear reference to Clint Eastwood’s iconic Dirty Harry.

“She and her Democrat friends have just hit the Lowest Poll Numbers in Congressional History, so go ahead and try Impeaching me, again, MAKE MY DAY!

