Trump Quotes Potential VP Pick as Reported Shortlist Gets Smaller - 'The Other Side Is So Frightened'

Former President Donald Trump shared a statement from a potential vice presidential pick on Sunday as anticipation builds over who his running mate will be.

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee posted a quote from Dr. Ben Carson, the renowned neurosurgeon and former secretary of housing and urban development, on his Truth Social platform.

“Dr. Ben Carson: ‘Sir, the left-wing media is going to come at you with everything they have because the other side is so frightened that their nest will be disturbed. Please keep telling the people what the left is going to do so that it will be expected. We are 1000% behind you,'” the post said.

Half an hour later, Carson doubled down on his statement and urged Trump to keep fighting.

“I mean every word of it @realdonaldtrump,” he wrote on X. “The media continues to spread lie after lie about your campaign and time in office, while covering up everything under the sun for this disastrous Biden White House.

“They have proven that they are the enemy of the people. Keep up the fight!!!”

I mean every word of it @realdonaldtrump. The media continues to spread lie after lie about your campaign and time in office, while covering up everything under the sun for this disastrous Biden White House. They have proven that they are the enemy of the people. Keep up the… pic.twitter.com/l71wRYrHfR — Ben & Candy Carson (@RealBenCarson) June 30, 2024

Carson has frequently extolled Trump’s leadership and expressed his unwavering support for the former president.

Donald Trump is a fighter. He fights for We the People, not government bureaucrats. He fights for freedom/liberty, not power/tyranny. He fights for us. Our children, grandchildren, and their future. I’m praying for my friend tonight. We are all behind you in this fight! pic.twitter.com/E6nYDozw8F — Ben & Candy Carson (@RealBenCarson) June 27, 2024

On June 24, Trump told reporters he had already selected his running mate “in his mind” after winnowing down his shortlist to a handful of top candidates.

When asked for specifics, the billionaire replied, “No, nobody knows.”

In addition to Carson, these are the top contenders heading into the Republican National Convention, which kicks off July 15 in Milwaukee, according to The Associated Press:

• Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota.

• Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York.

• Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida.

• Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

• Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida.

• Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio.

Carson is extremely popular among conservatives for his dignified demeanor, congenial personality and incredible career accomplishments.

However, those are precisely the reasons he’s not the right person to be Trump’s running mate.

In today’s vicious bloodsport of politics, the GOP needs a street fighter with sharp elbows, not an elegant gentleman.

That said, most Trump supporters don’t really care who his running mate is. Those who support him at this point have made up their minds.

The bigger concern is whether the forthcoming election will be free and fair.

