Share
Commentary

Trump Quotes Potential VP Pick as Reported Shortlist Gets Smaller - 'The Other Side Is So Frightened'

 By Samantha Chang  July 1, 2024 at 6:19am
Share

Former President Donald Trump shared a statement from a potential vice presidential pick on Sunday as anticipation builds over who his running mate will be.

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee posted a quote from Dr. Ben Carson, the renowned neurosurgeon and former secretary of housing and urban development, on his Truth Social platform.

“Dr. Ben Carson: ‘Sir, the left-wing media is going to come at you with everything they have because the other side is so frightened that their nest will be disturbed. Please keep telling the people what the left is going to do so that it will be expected. We are 1000% behind you,'” the post said.

Half an hour later, Carson doubled down on his statement and urged Trump to keep fighting.

“I mean every word of it @realdonaldtrump,” he wrote on X. “The media continues to spread lie after lie about your campaign and time in office, while covering up everything under the sun for this disastrous Biden White House.

Trending:
Watch: KJP Snaps at Reporter When Asked if Biden Is 'Disabled' After Rough Debate - 'You Know Better!'

“They have proven that they are the enemy of the people. Keep up the fight!!!”

Carson has frequently extolled Trump’s leadership and expressed his unwavering support for the former president.

On June 24, Trump told reporters he had already selected his running mate “in his mind” after winnowing down his shortlist to a handful of top candidates.

When asked for specifics, the billionaire replied, “No, nobody knows.”

In addition to Carson, these are the top contenders heading into the Republican National Convention, which kicks off July 15 in Milwaukee, according to The Associated Press:

• Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota.
• Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York.
• Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida.
• Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.
• Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida.
• Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio.

Related:
Biden's Attempt to Get Back on Track with White House Speech Flops Miserably

Carson is extremely popular among conservatives for his dignified demeanor, congenial personality and incredible career accomplishments.

However, those are precisely the reasons he’s not the right person to be Trump’s running mate.

In today’s vicious bloodsport of politics, the GOP needs a street fighter with sharp elbows, not an elegant gentleman.

Would you like to see Ben Carson as Trump's running mate?

That said, most Trump supporters don’t really care who his running mate is. Those who support him at this point have made up their minds.

The bigger concern is whether the forthcoming election will be free and fair.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. 

 

We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.

 

But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. 

 

As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member

 

A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.

 

Thank you for your support!

 

P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Kamala Harris Gets Brutally Fact-Checked When She Posts Obvious Lie After Biden-Trump Debate
Trump Quotes Potential VP Pick as Reported Shortlist Gets Smaller - 'The Other Side Is So Frightened'
Watch: Jill Biden Leads Joe Off Stage as CNN Cameras Capture Brutal Debate Moment - 'This Is Insane'
Establishment Polling Expert Makes His Prediction on 2024 Election - 'Isn't a Toss-Up'
Did Caitlin Clark Diss Her WNBA Coach? Fans React After She Thanks 'Best Leader' and It Isn't Christie Sides
See more...

Conversation