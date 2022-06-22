Trump: Radical Left Driven by 'Spirit of Hatred,' We're Just Trying to Do a Good Job

Former President Donald Trump told attendees at the Faith and Freedom Coalition conference in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday that the radical left is driven by a “spirit of anger,” while conservatives simply want to do a good job.

“Everyone in this room is gathered here today because we’re all committed to the same key beliefs and the same core values,” Trump began his remarks.

“We believe that the Declaration of Independence and the American Constitution represent the principle of human civilization. Our founding documents are not a source of shame; they are a source of great pride,” he added.

“We believe the United States of America is the greatest and most virtuous republic in the history of the world. We’re gonna keep it that way.”

The 45th president went on to argue that religious liberty is the foundation of all freedom, given that “our rights and liberties come straight from the hand of our Creator.”

“We believe that America’s destiny depends on upholding the Judeo-Christian values and principles of our nation’s founding. And above all else we know this: In America, we know that we don’t worship government, we worship God,” Trump said, drawing strong applause from the Christian audience on-hand for the event.

The Republican contended that there are leftist forces within the country that are threatening these principles like never before.

“Everything we hold dear, every last tenet of American tradition is under merciless assault from the radical left,” Trump said.

“These people are taking a sledgehammer to the very foundations of our free society, trying to destroy freedom of speech, trying to crush organized religion — you know that — trying to shred our Constitution, trying to demolish the rule of law, and even attacking the rights of parents to raise their own children the way they want them raised,” he observed.

“The radical left movement that is attacking our nation is driven by a spirit of anger and hatred that most of us can barely comprehend or understand. Did you ever see such hatred? Toward us? And all we want to do is a good job,” Trump continued.

Donald Trump: “The radical left movement that is attacking our nation is driven by a spirit of anger and hatred that most of us can barely comprehend or understand. Did you ever see such hatred? Toward us? And all we want to do is a good job.” pic.twitter.com/6KISV3QecV — The Hill (@thehill) June 19, 2022



Trump listed some of the things that conservatives seek and his administration promoted, including great education for children, a strong military, strong police, low taxes, fewer regulations and the ability to live in a nice home.

By contrast, the extremists on the left are “consumed by resentment, envy, intolerance, bigotry, malice and even rage against nature itself.”

“This is not just a political problem. This is a spiritual problem,” Trump said.

“For the radical left, politics has become their religion. It has warped their sense of right and wrong. They don’t have a sense of right and wrong, true and false, good and evil.”

Trump argued the conservative response must be to win big in the midterm elections.

“This November, we’re going to stand up to this left-wing fascism, and we’re going to take back our freedom,” he said. “We’re going to take back our country in November.”

