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Former president Donald Trump, surrounded by Secret Service officers, raises his arm with blood on his face after an assassination attempt during a campaign rally July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Former president Donald Trump, surrounded by Secret Service officers, raises his arm with blood on his face after an assassination attempt during a campaign rally July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Trump Rages Against Biden's FBI After 'New Info' About Butler Assassination Attempt Comes Out: 'This Was All a Democrat Plot'

 By Randy DeSoto  September 15, 2026 at 11:44am
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President Donald Trump took to task the “Biden FBI” under “Dirty Cop” Christopher Wray after new information about would-be assassin Thomas Crooks was released Tuesday.

A Secret Service sniper shot and killed Crooks, 20, after he opened fire from a rooftop overlooking the site of a campaign rally Trump was holding in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024.

One of the multiple bullets he fired grazed the then-presidential candidate’s ear after he had just turned his head. Three other rally attendees were shot, one of whom died from the wounds he sustained.

Trump posted Tuesday on Truth Social, “Everybody knows the Crooked Joe Biden FBI didn’t do what they should have with respect to the Lunatic who shot me in Butler, PA.”

“By the time I got into Office, on January 20th, most of the information was missing, altered, corrupted, or gone. New info was just found! Why wasn’t it seen long ago? This was all a Democrat Plot, to get me out of the Election, that failed,” he added.

“Dirty Cop Christopher Wray should pay a price for the way he handled this assassination attempt, and certainly for the things he said.”

Is Trump right about the Butler assassination attempt?

Trump’s observations came after the New York Post reported the FBI released new information about Crooks to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley.

Crooks, who developed an interest in guns in his later teen years, started buying large numbers of Amazon packages, including “parts, tools and items to increase the capacity of his rifle” under the pseudonym Bob Dole.

“The Panther Arms A-15 semi-automatic rifle used by Thomas to carry out the assassination attempt was given to him by his father the morning of the shooting,” the Post said.

Fox News reported the newly released FBI documents also showed an anonymous donor paid for Crooks’ cremation shortly after he was killed in Butler.

Related:
FBI Docs: Anonymous Donor Paid for Cremation of Attempted Trump Assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks

Wray testified before the House Judiciary Committee in late July 2024, following the July 13 Trump assassination attempt, that Crooks’ laptop showed he had conducted an online search of the distance Lee Harvey Oswald was from John Kennedy when he shot and killed the president in November 1963.

“On July 6, he did a Google search for, quote, how far away was Oswald from Kennedy?” Wray said.

“That’s a search that’s obviously significant in terms of his state of mind,” the FBI director observed. “That is the same day that it appears that he registered for the Butler rally.”

Wray also testified that the search of Crooks’ laptop did not offer further evidence of the shooter’s motive beyond having an interest in public figures “more broadly.”

He told lawmakers that Crooks flew a drone about 200 yards from the rally site for 11 minutes at approximately 4 p.m. on July 13. Trump was shot at 6:11 p.m.

Wray testified that the gunman fired at least eight rounds before a counter-sniper shot and killed him.

During that same testimony, the FBI director also speculated that Trump may not have been hit by a bullet, but rather by shrapnel, making it seem to some at the time that he was downplaying Trump’s injury.

Rep. Kevin Kiley of California asked, “Director Wray, to the best of your understanding, how close did the assassin’s bullet come to killing President Trump?”

The director replied, “My understanding is that either it or some shrapnel is what, you know, grazed his ear, so I don’t know that I have the actual distance.”

Wray also could not account for where the eight bullets went, telling House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, “I don’t have that in front of me,” before repeating his speculation that Trump may not have been hit by a bullet.

ABC News reported at the time that Trump responded to the testimony, posting on Truth Social, “FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress yesterday that he wasn’t sure if I was hit by shrapnel, glass, or a bullet (the FBI never even checked!).”

He also wrote, “No, it was, unfortunately, a bullet that hit my ear, and hit it hard. There was no glass, there was no shrapnel. The hospital called it a ‘bullet wound to the ear,’ and that is what it was.”

The next day, Wray said in a statement, “What struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject’s rifle.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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