President Donald Trump took to task the “Biden FBI” under “Dirty Cop” Christopher Wray after new information about would-be assassin Thomas Crooks was released Tuesday.

A Secret Service sniper shot and killed Crooks, 20, after he opened fire from a rooftop overlooking the site of a campaign rally Trump was holding in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024.

One of the multiple bullets he fired grazed the then-presidential candidate’s ear after he had just turned his head. Three other rally attendees were shot, one of whom died from the wounds he sustained.

Trump posted Tuesday on Truth Social, “Everybody knows the Crooked Joe Biden FBI didn’t do what they should have with respect to the Lunatic who shot me in Butler, PA.”

“By the time I got into Office, on January 20th, most of the information was missing, altered, corrupted, or gone. New info was just found! Why wasn’t it seen long ago? This was all a Democrat Plot, to get me out of the Election, that failed,” he added.

“Dirty Cop Christopher Wray should pay a price for the way he handled this assassination attempt, and certainly for the things he said.”

NEW — President Trump blasts Joe Biden’s FBI and former Director Christopher Wray after new revelations emerge that attempted assassin Thomas Crooks had packages of gun parts delivered to him under the pseudonym “Bob Dole,” and that an anonymous donor paid for his body to be… pic.twitter.com/UFUKnv8PsZ — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) September 15, 2026

Is Trump right about the Butler assassination attempt? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (49 Votes) No: 4% (2 Votes)

Trump’s observations came after the New York Post reported the FBI released new information about Crooks to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley.

Crooks, who developed an interest in guns in his later teen years, started buying large numbers of Amazon packages, including “parts, tools and items to increase the capacity of his rifle” under the pseudonym Bob Dole.

“The Panther Arms A-15 semi-automatic rifle used by Thomas to carry out the assassination attempt was given to him by his father the morning of the shooting,” the Post said.

Fox News reported the newly released FBI documents also showed an anonymous donor paid for Crooks’ cremation shortly after he was killed in Butler.

Wray testified before the House Judiciary Committee in late July 2024, following the July 13 Trump assassination attempt, that Crooks’ laptop showed he had conducted an online search of the distance Lee Harvey Oswald was from John Kennedy when he shot and killed the president in November 1963.

“On July 6, he did a Google search for, quote, how far away was Oswald from Kennedy?” Wray said.

“That’s a search that’s obviously significant in terms of his state of mind,” the FBI director observed. “That is the same day that it appears that he registered for the Butler rally.”

Wray also testified that the search of Crooks’ laptop did not offer further evidence of the shooter’s motive beyond having an interest in public figures “more broadly.”

FBI Director Wray on Crooks’: “On July 6th, he did a Google search for ‘How far away was Oswald from Kennedy?’ and so that’s a search that obviously is significant in terms of his state of mind…that is the same day that it appears that he registered for the Butler rally.” pic.twitter.com/bsygFiTLYu — CSPAN (@cspan) July 24, 2024

He told lawmakers that Crooks flew a drone about 200 yards from the rally site for 11 minutes at approximately 4 p.m. on July 13. Trump was shot at 6:11 p.m.

Wray testified that the gunman fired at least eight rounds before a counter-sniper shot and killed him.

During that same testimony, the FBI director also speculated that Trump may not have been hit by a bullet, but rather by shrapnel, making it seem to some at the time that he was downplaying Trump’s injury.

Rep. Kevin Kiley of California asked, “Director Wray, to the best of your understanding, how close did the assassin’s bullet come to killing President Trump?”

The director replied, “My understanding is that either it or some shrapnel is what, you know, grazed his ear, so I don’t know that I have the actual distance.”

Wray also could not account for where the eight bullets went, telling House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, “I don’t have that in front of me,” before repeating his speculation that Trump may not have been hit by a bullet.

ABC News reported at the time that Trump responded to the testimony, posting on Truth Social, “FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress yesterday that he wasn’t sure if I was hit by shrapnel, glass, or a bullet (the FBI never even checked!).”

He also wrote, “No, it was, unfortunately, a bullet that hit my ear, and hit it hard. There was no glass, there was no shrapnel. The hospital called it a ‘bullet wound to the ear,’ and that is what it was.”

The next day, Wray said in a statement, “What struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject’s rifle.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.