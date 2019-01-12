Trump Rages Against ‘Total Sleaze’ James Comey After Report Reveals Extent of FBI Investigation

The White House lashed out after a New York Times report claimed the FBI secretly investigated President Donald Trump for possible links to Russia after Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey.

In its report, The Times framed the investigation as the culmination of long-simmering FBI fears that Trump was doing Russia’s bidding. The Times did not name any sources for its report.

Although The Times insisted FBI investigators feared there was a Russian connection, Comey and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page have said that as of May 2017 — when Comey was fired and the alleged investigation began — no evidence had been found linking Trump to Russia, Fox News reported.

Trump and White House press secretary Sarah Sanders responded angrily to news that the FBI investigated the president.

“Wow, just learned in the Failing New York Times that the corrupt former leaders of the FBI, almost all fired or forced to leave the agency for some very bad reasons, opened up an investigation on me, for no reason & with no proof, after I fired Lyin’ James Comey, a total sleaze!” Trump tweeted in one of six tweets he wrote Saturday.

“Funny thing about James Comey. Everybody wanted him fired, Republican and Democrat alike. After the rigged & botched Crooked Hillary investigation, where she was interviewed on July 4th Weekend, not recorded or sworn in, and where she said she didn’t know anything (a lie), the FBI was in complete turmoil (see N.Y. Post) because of Comey’s poor leadership and the way he handled the Clinton mess (not to mention his usurpation of powers from the Justice Department).” Trump went on to tweet.

“My firing of James Comey was a great day for America. He was a Crooked Cop who is being totally protected by his best friend, Bob Mueller, & the 13 Angry Democrats – leaking machines who have NO interest in going after the Real Collusion (and much more) by Crooked Hillary Clinton, her Campaign, and the Democratic National Committee. Just Watch!”

Sanders on Friday said the report’s insinuation that there was enough evidence for the FBI to open a secret investigation of Trump was “absurd.”

“James Comey was fired because he’s a disgraced partisan hack, and his Deputy Andrew McCabe, who was in charge at the time, is a known liar fired by the FBI,” she said in a statement.

“Unlike President Obama, who let Russia and other foreign adversaries push American around, President Trump has actually been tough on Russia,” she added.

Comey’s only response was an enigmatic tweet in which he shared a quote attributed for former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. “I ask you to judge me by the enemies I have made.”

Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s attorney, told The Times that the major issue is not when any investigation began, but the lack of results that have been unearthed.

“The fact that it goes back a year and a half and nothing came of it that showed a breach of national security means they found nothing,” he said.

