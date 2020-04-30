SECTIONS
Trump Rails Against 'Scam' General Flynn Charges After Explosive FBI Documents Are Released

By Erin Coates
Published April 30, 2020 at 9:41am
President Donald Trump criticized the Department of Justice’s criminal prosecution of Michael Flynn after newly released files revealed FBI agents discussing their motives for interviewing the former national security advisor.

“DIRTY COP JAMES COMEY GOT CAUGHT,” Trump tweeted Thursday morning.

Comey, who was fired from his position as FBI director in 2017, was in charge of the bureau during Flynn’s FBI interview.

“What happened to General Michael Flynn, a war hero, should never be allowed to happen to a citizen of the United States again!” Trump added.

He compared Flynn’s situation to that of longtime GOP operative Roger Stone, saying that both men were not treated fairly.

Do you think the FBI treated Flynn unfairly?

The president also criticized CNN for its coverage of Flynn, which the president said was wrong.

“They along with others, should pay a big price for what they have purposely done to this man & his family,” Trump tweeted. “They won’t even cover the big breaking news about this scam!”

Trump’s Thursday morning tweets came as unsealed internal FBI documents showed that top bureau officials had questioned if their “goal” of interviewing Flynn in 2017 was “to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired.”

The notes were handwritten by the FBI’s former head of counterintelligence, Bill Priestap, after he met with Comey and then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, Fox News reported.

“What is our goal?” one of the notes said. “Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?”

Another option suggested was to get Flynn “to admit to breaking the Logan Act” when he talked with the FBI officials about his contact with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the time between Trump’s election and inauguration.

“If we get him to admit to breaking the Logan Act, give facts to DOJ + have them decide,” the note read.

The Logan Act is a 1799 statute that was enacted to prevent individuals from negotiating with foreign governments without authorization.

The unsealed document also says, “If we’re seen as playing games, [White House] will be furious.”

Elie Honig, a former federal prosecutor in New York, said this behavior was not abnormal.

“As a federal prosecutor, FBI & I questioned more subject than I can count,” he tweeted.

“Every time, there were 3 potential outcomes. Subject: 1) Tells the truth; 2) Lies (& potentially gets charged); 3) Refuses to talk. There is nothing unusual about discussing how each could play out.”

Flynn’s attorney, Sidney Powell, told Fox News that “this persecution will have to be thrown out entirely” in light of the unsealed documents and more that are reportedly going to be released soon.

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
