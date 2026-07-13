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In this picture obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency on June 18, 2026, vessels are seen anchored in Bandar Abbas along the Strait of Hormuz.
In this picture obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency on June 18, 2026, vessels are seen anchored in Bandar Abbas along the Strait of Hormuz. (Amirhossein Khorgooei - ISNA - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Rains Down Fresh Strikes After Iran Attacks Gulf Neighbors

 By Jack Davis  July 13, 2026 at 6:00am
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The United States launched a wave of attacks against Iran as it lashed out at its Arab neighbors.

Sunday’s U.S. strikes hit “dozens of targets at multiple locations with precision munitions to degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking international shipping flowing through the Strait of Hormuz,” U.S. Central Command said in a news release.

CENTCOM said targets included military air-defense systems, coastal radar sites, missile and drone capabilities, and small boats.

“The Strait of Hormuz is a vital maritime corridor for global trade. Iran does not control it,” CENTCOM said.

“U.S. forces are postured and prepared to ensure that freedom of navigation remains available to commercial shipping despite Iran’s continued unwarranted aggression, harassment, threats, and arbitrary declarations.”

Sunday night’s attacks came after Saturday strikes in which U.S. forces hit approximately 140 Iranian military targets, according to another release from CENTCOM.

All in all, last week the U.S. hit more than 300 Iranian targets.

Iran, meanwhile, was attacking neighbors and ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Bahrain accused Iran of targeting civilians, according to The Times of Israel.

“Iran continues its systematic hostile approach through its heinous attacks with missiles and drones that target civilians in the Kingdom of Bahrain,” the general command of Bahrain’s military said in a statement.

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It said its defenses “intercepted and destroyed a number of Iranian aerial attacks.”

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps claimed it attacked U.S. bases in Bahrain and Oman.

According to The Guardian, Iran said it also targeted U.S. bases in Kuwait and Jordan.

On Sunday, Iran fired on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, according to ABC News.

A U.S. official said U.S. aircraft shot down a cruise missile and a one-way attack drone.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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